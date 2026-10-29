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Dumdumaya tops Filipino bets with tough 73 in Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship opener

Philstar.com
October 29, 2026 | 4:52pm
Dumdumaya tops Filipino bets with tough 73 in Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship opener
Jaden Dumdumaya
AAC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Filipino Jaden Dumdumaya endured a baptism of fire in his Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship debut on Thursday, shooting a 2-over 73 for tied 29th position under blustery conditions. 

Dumdumaya endured a mixed card at Te Arai Links as he carded four birdies against four bogeys and one double bogey with wind gusting up to 54kph.

"Definitely in the beginning, it was pretty tough with the wind. It was pretty strong out there. I was trying my best to add just to the wind and make sure I was hitting my ball in the right spot but then found the unfortunate spot on Hole 3 that made it tough to feet the momentum back,” said Jaden.

"Gave myself chances to make some birdies but was able to slow it down and made some late birdies in the back nine.”

He was four-over through 10 holes before fighting back with three birdies against another bogey. 

"I was telling myself that there are a lot of holes left. Just not trying to make it worse for myself or keep adding to my score. I knew there's 72 holes in golf, and having finished 18, I just need to kind of do my best to reset and start over and then continue fighting from that point,” he said.

"Definitely conditions were very difficult today. Stepping over the ball on some putts that —  like two, three?footers, the wind blowing in your back and you can see the ball moving. It’s like shaking because of the wind, that made it tough to commit to these putts and to be able to focus and not lose that, not get distracted by those things.”

Reigning Philippine Amateur Open champion Shinichi Suzuki struggled to a 78 while Rolande Bregente and Chris Remata shot an 81 and 84, respectively, leaving them with a tough task to make the weekend cut on Friday.

Defending champion Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand fired a scintillating 63 to open up a three-shot lead from Joshua Bai of New Zealand, with two other Kiwis Ryan Xie and Cooper Moore sharing third place with 67s. — Contibuted story/AAP

ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

GOLF

JADEN DUMDUMAYA
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