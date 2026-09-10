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Sports

Lions devour Cardinals

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2026 | 12:00am
Lions devour Cardinals
“Just effort on the defensive end and getting stops,” said San Beda’s Fil-Canadian rookie Daniel Marcelo, who led all scorers with 16 points.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Good, old-fashioned effort.   That was how the San Beda Lions got it done as they put on the clamps on the Mapua Cardinals in the third quarter to eke out a 61-57 victory yesterday that propelled them back on top in NCAA Season 102 at the Filoil Centre.

“Just effort on the defensive end and getting stops,” said San Beda’s Fil-Canadian rookie Daniel Marcelo, who led all scorers with 16 points.

In the other game, Letran smashed Arellano U, 91-77, to stay atop Group B with an 8-3 card. The Chiefs fell to 5-6.             

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