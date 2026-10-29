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Eala eye payback vs Shnaider in Toray Pan Pacific quarters clash

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 29, 2026 | 3:05pm
Eala eye payback vs Shnaider in Toray Pan Pacific quarters clash
Right: The Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return against Australia's Talia Gibson during the WTA Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on October 28, 2026. Left: Russia's Diana Shnaider hits a return to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their women's singles semifinal match at the Ningbo Open tennis tournament in Ningbo, China's eastern Zhejiang province on October 24, 2026
Yuichi Yamazaki / AFP / CN-STR / China Out

MANILA, Philippines — Vengeance is the name of the game as Alex Eala smashes for her maiden Final Four stint in the Asian swing against Ningbo tormentor Diana Shnaider of Russia in the WTA500 Toray Pan Pacific Open at the Ariake Tennis Forest Park in Tokyo.

The wound is still fresh from Eala’s 7-5, 6-4 defeat at the hands of World No. 13 Shnaider in the WTA500 Ningbo Open Round of 16 last week in China, making it a perfect stage to settle the score and further stabilize her campaign from a slew of setbacks.

Court designation and game time are still to be determined but Eala, World No. 19, is locked and loaded to shoot for her first deep run in the Asian leg of the tour against either No. 65 Alycia Parks of the United States or the winner between No. 18 Naomi Osaka of Japan and No. 144 Mia Pohankova of Slovakia, in the semifinals.

And a very capable and high-caliber foe in Shnaider stands in that way.

“I think Diana has been having a really great season. She’s obviously playing super well. She was on before me (in Ningbo) and it was a really great match. So, it’s gonna be a tough one. I’m really excited,” said the 21-year-old Filipina pride.

Eala, the No. 8 seed, earned another shot at Shnaider, No. 3 seed in Tokyo, after a 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 comeback win against No. 38 Talia Gibson of Australia in the Round of 16.

The tennis crowd darling did it behind a staggering 8-0 run bridging the last two sets to recover from a first-set meltdown and finally broke through in the leg of the WTA Tour closer to home.

Not only this will be Eala’s first Last 8 stint in the Asian swing but also her first since ruling the WTA500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington last August.

Save for a third-round finish in the US Open, Eala has been on a roller-coaster ride since then, including only two matches won in her first three Asian tournaments, despite being a massive favorite and higher-ranked opponents in the WTA 500 Singapore Open and WTA1000 Wuhan Open.

As the No. 3 seed, Eala succumbed to No. 180 Tatiana Prozorova of Russia in the Singapore Round of 16 before exiting in Wuhan Round 1 as the No. 13 seed against No. 217 Han Shi of China.

Eala, as the top seed, also settled for bronze in the 20th Asian Games in Japan after a semifinal loss to No. 85 Xiyu Wang of China but that’s not part of the WTA Tour.

It’s a stark contrast to the 22-year-old Shnaider, a semifinalist in this year’s French Open, who made her eighth quarterfinal this season and third straight in the Asian swing from Wuhan and Ningbo.

But nothing is cast in stone for Shnaider in another duel against a fellow lefty ace, especially with an expected predominant Pinoy crowd behind Eala in Tokyo.

“I’m very happy with the way I played today and the way I competed because definitely, Alex will be very dangerous and tough opponent next round,” said Shnaider after also a gutsy 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over No. 112 Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the Round of 16.

ALEX EALA

ALEXANDRA EALA

DIANA SHNAIDER

TENNIS
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