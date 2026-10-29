Aplasca files reply to direct assault rap

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senate sergeant-at-arms Mao Aplasca has filed his counter-affidavit on the direct assault complaint filed against him over the May 13 Senate shooting.

Department of Justice spokesman Polo Martinez yesterday confirmed Aplasca’s reply to the Philippine National Police’s complaint.

The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) can respond to Aplasca’s affidavit until Nov. 6, Martinez said.

“That’s an option for the CIDG. If they do file a reply, Aplasca and two other respondents forming part of the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA), will have the chance to file their rejoinder affidavit,” he said.

If the CIDG will not respond, Martinez said the case would be submitted for resolution.

The complaint stemmed from the armed confrontation between OSAA personnel and agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in the Senate building.

Aplasca fired warning shots while the upper chamber was on lockdown, causing panic among Senate personnel and media workers.

NBI agents were reportedly attempting to enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Sen. Ronald dela Rosa.

In July, the ombudsman ordered Aplasca’s dismissal for grave misconduct and gross neglect of duty.