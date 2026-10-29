^

Sports

Davison, High Speed Hitters pummel Thunderbelles

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 29, 2026 | 5:49pm
Davison, High Speed Hitters pummel Thunderbelles
Savi Davison finished with a match-best 13 points.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Savi Davison survived the tall blockers of ZUS Coffee as PLDT hammered out a 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 victory Thursday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the Santiago City Sports Complex in Isabela.

“I think ZUS has pretty good athletes and blockers, it’s our job to kind of work around it and it’s a good thing we scouted them,” said Davison, who still finished with a match-best 13 points despite their foe’s formidable net defense.

It was the second win in a row for the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise after starting the conference with two straight defeats.

And it looked like there’s no slowing down for the High Speed Hitters, last year’s PVL on Tour and Invitational champions.

“Momentum is rolling and we’re really doing well, hopefully it's good news from here on and we keep the streak going,” said Davison.

Interestingly, PLDT gave ZUS, which is known for its blocking due to its array of tall, big middle blockers, a dose of its own medicine with six kill blocks — four of which were dispensed by Alas Pilipinas standout Dell Palomata.

The Thunderbelles dropped to 0-4.

PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

PVL

SAVI DAVISON

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pokemon Unite to shut down in 2027

Pokemon Unite to shut down in 2027

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Pokemon Unite, the Pokemon franchise's first team-based MOBA title, will officially end service on March 23, 2027, bringing...
Sports
fbtw
Aurora captures elusive MPL crown, sets sights on historic M8 title defense

Aurora captures elusive MPL crown, sets sights on historic M8 title defense

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
Aurora Gaming PH finally added a domestic championship to its growing list of accomplishments, defeating Team Falcons PH,...
Sports
fbtw
Team Falcons returns to M-Series as ONIC bows out of MPL Philippines Season 18

Team Falcons returns to M-Series as ONIC bows out of MPL Philippines Season 18

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
Team Falcons PH became the first Philippine representative to qualify for the M8 World Championship after surviving a reverse-sweep...
Sports
fbtw
Aurora Gaming books M8 return, keeps historic title defense alive

Aurora Gaming books M8 return, keeps historic title defense alive

By Michelle Lojo | 4 days ago
Aurora Gaming PH punched its ticket to the M8 World Championship after surviving defending MPL Philippines champion Team Liquid...
Sports
fbtw
Homegrowns gain spotlight in inaugural MPVA men's volleyball tilt

Homegrowns gain spotlight in inaugural MPVA men's volleyball tilt

2 days ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) will prioritize homegrown players when it launches its inaugural men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala eye payback vs Shnaider in Toray Pan Pacific quarters clash

Eala eye payback vs Shnaider in Toray Pan Pacific quarters clash

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Vengeance is the name of the game as Alex Eala smashes for her maiden Final Four stint in the Asian swing against Ningbo tormentor...
Sports
fbtw
Shin pulls away with 7-shot lead in ICTSI Apo Golf Classic

Shin pulls away with 7-shot lead in ICTSI Apo Golf Classic

6 hours ago
Micah Shin turned a wobbly start into a dazzling display of power and precision, coming away with a 67 to seize firm control...
Sports
fbtw
World title hopeful Carl Jammes Martin eyes victory vs Picasso in Canelo-Mbili undercard

World title hopeful Carl Jammes Martin eyes victory vs Picasso in Canelo-Mbili undercard

6 hours ago
Undefeated Filipino boxer Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin will represent the Philippines in the “Mexico...
Sports
fbtw
Brewers best Rays 4-1 to capture first World Series title

Brewers best Rays 4-1 to capture first World Series title

7 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers won the first World Series title in franchise history, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to clinch victory...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with