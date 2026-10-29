Davison, High Speed Hitters pummel Thunderbelles

MANILA, Philippines — Savi Davison survived the tall blockers of ZUS Coffee as PLDT hammered out a 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 victory Thursday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the Santiago City Sports Complex in Isabela.

“I think ZUS has pretty good athletes and blockers, it’s our job to kind of work around it and it’s a good thing we scouted them,” said Davison, who still finished with a match-best 13 points despite their foe’s formidable net defense.

It was the second win in a row for the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise after starting the conference with two straight defeats.

And it looked like there’s no slowing down for the High Speed Hitters, last year’s PVL on Tour and Invitational champions.

“Momentum is rolling and we’re really doing well, hopefully it's good news from here on and we keep the streak going,” said Davison.

Interestingly, PLDT gave ZUS, which is known for its blocking due to its array of tall, big middle blockers, a dose of its own medicine with six kill blocks — four of which were dispensed by Alas Pilipinas standout Dell Palomata.

The Thunderbelles dropped to 0-4.