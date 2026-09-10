Sweep or extend?

NLEX and TNT took different paths to the playoffs in the PBA Governors Cup. The Road Warriors zoomed to No 1 in Group A with a 9-3 record while the Tropang 5G barely made it to the quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed in Group A at 7-5. Now, they’re both on the brink of advancing to the Final Four with one more win to go before getting it done.

Teetering on the edge of extinction are Phoenix and Magnolia. The Super LPG Fuel Masters were tied with Ginebra for third place in Group B but dropped to No. 4 on a lower quotient. The Chicken Timplados Hotshots were on top of Group B at 7-3 and entered the playoffs as the league’s hottest team with six straight wins. Phoenix and Magnolia are both 0-2 in the quarters. Their season could end tomorrow as they battle to stay alive at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in a do-or-die doubleheader.

TNT’s emergence comes at no surprise. Coach Chot Reyes tested Darius Days, Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson and Nick Hornsby in the waiting room while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson recovered from injury. Once RHJ was good to go, it was just a matter of time before TNT powered its engines. RHJ returned to play in TNT’s last two elimination contests, averaging 27.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. In the quarters, he’s averaging 32.5 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 57.1 percent from three. But it’s not just RHJ’s offense that’s confounding Magnolia. It’s TNT’s stifling defense, an irony since Magnolia is the conference’s stingiest team. In the quarters, Magnolia has been held to 71.3 points and 35.8 percent from the field. RHJ is outdueling KJ Buffen and suddenly, TNT is looking like a serious title contender.

In the other series, Phoenix continues to miss Jason Perkins who’s out with a foot injury. The Fuel Masters never led in Game 1 but came close to escaping. Ken Tuffin missed the back end of two free throws with 22 seconds left and could’ve trimmed NLEX’ lead to one. The Road Warriors held on to win, 97-92. Phoenix had more rebounds (50-42), second chance points (10-2), assists (17-9) and fastbreak points (17-9) but shot 39.5 percent from the field compared to NLEX’47.3 percent. Eight flubbed free throws sealed Phoenix’ fate. In Game 2, the battle was even more furious with 12 ties and 19 lead changes. Once more, free throws made the difference as NLEX hit 29-of-34 from the line and Phoenix, 13-of-18. Phoenix shot better from the field, 58 percent to 53.8 and had more rebounds (37-35), second chance points (11-6), assists (22-11) and paint points (66-54) yet couldn’t overcome NLEX.

Coach Charles Tiu’s locals are overachieving with Ricci Rivero, Gian Mamuyac, Tuffin, Kai Balunggay and Tyler Tio raising their clips from the elims to the quarters. The downside is Cellus Earlington who’s hitting at a lowly 18 point clip compared to Deonte Burton’s 25.5. Coach Jimmy Alapag’s squad is averaging only 10 assists but he’s got the luxury of relying on three of the league’s best steel-nerved clutch performers – Burton, Robert (Ultimate Closer) Bolick and DeSchon (Mr. Smooth) Winston, all averaging over 22 points a game.

Will both series end tomorrow or will there be an extension to a Game 4? Magnolia and Phoenix are hanging on for dear life. They’ll answer the bell with a sense of urgency and a mood of desperation. NLEX and TNT are forewarned to expect a struggle.