Marcos attends Michelin Guide 2027 ceremony

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 6:56 p.m.) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the Michelin Guide Manila & Cebu 2027 ceremony on Thursday, October 29, at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos also attended the ceremony, where Marcos became the first sitting head of state in history to attend a Michelin Guide restaurant unveiling.

The chief executive’s presence at the red-carpet event underscores the Philippine government’s strategic push to position the country as a premier global culinary destination.

Addressing an audience of acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs and media representatives, Marcos emphasized the vital role of Filipino hospitality and culinary heritage in driving economic growth and cultural diplomacy.

Marcos noted that 108 establishments were recognized in the guide’s inaugural edition last year, reflecting the talent, creativity and dedication of Filipino chefs and restaurant teams.

He said the goal of launching the guide last year was to promote gastronomy and tourism, with our culture appreciating food.

But today, the president said the growing recognition of our gastronomy offerings presents an important opportunity for Philippine tourism, emphasizing that its goal is to create an environment where Filipino talent and business “can thrive.”

“Our country is known for our beautiful islands, our rich history, and a vibrant culture. Now our cuisine can become another reason for travelers to visit, explore our regions, and to stay longer,” Marcos said.

“Our hospitality industry is also gaining international recognition. In 2026, 9 Philippine hotels and resorts received Michelin keys, including our first two, two key properties. We want this growing interest in Philippine cuisine and hospitality to create opportunities for more Filipinos,” he added.

The chief executive expressed gratitude for the entry of Michelin Guide in the country.

“I thank the Michelin Guide for bringing its expertise in global perspective to the Philippines, helping introduce our culinary landscape to a wider international audience,“ Marcos said.

“Most especially, of course, to our chefs, restaurateurs — Everyone working behind the scenes, thank you for your hard work, your creativity, and your passion,” he concluded

The ceremony was held in conjunction with the Department of Tourism, led by Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay, and coincided with the global centennial celebration of the Michelin Guide.

The 2027 edition marks the guide's second annual selection in the country, expanding its footprint across Manila, its environs and Cebu.