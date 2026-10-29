^

Headlines

Marcos attends Michelin Guide 2027 ceremony

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
October 29, 2026 | 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 6:56 p.m.) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the Michelin Guide Manila & Cebu 2027 ceremony on Thursday, October 29, at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos also attended the ceremony, where Marcos became the first sitting head of state in history to attend a Michelin Guide restaurant unveiling.

The chief executive’s presence at the red-carpet event underscores the Philippine government’s strategic push to position the country as a premier global culinary destination.

Addressing an audience of acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs and media representatives, Marcos emphasized the vital role of Filipino hospitality and culinary heritage in driving economic growth and cultural diplomacy.

Marcos noted that 108 establishments were recognized in the guide’s inaugural edition last year, reflecting the talent, creativity and dedication of Filipino chefs and restaurant teams.

He said the goal of launching the guide last year was to promote gastronomy and tourism, with our culture appreciating food. 

But today, the president said the growing recognition of our gastronomy offerings presents an important opportunity for Philippine tourism, emphasizing that its goal is to create an environment where Filipino talent and business “can thrive.”

“Our country is known for our beautiful islands, our rich history, and a vibrant culture. Now our cuisine can become another reason for travelers to visit, explore our regions, and to stay longer,” Marcos said.

“Our hospitality industry is also gaining international recognition. In 2026, 9 Philippine hotels and resorts received Michelin keys, including our first two, two key properties. We want this growing interest in Philippine cuisine and hospitality to create opportunities for more Filipinos,” he added.

The chief executive expressed gratitude for the entry of Michelin Guide in the country.

“I thank the Michelin Guide for bringing its expertise in global perspective to the Philippines, helping introduce our culinary landscape to a wider international audience,“ Marcos said.

“Most especially, of course, to our chefs, restaurateurs — Everyone working behind the scenes, thank you for your hard work, your creativity, and your passion,” he concluded

The ceremony was held in conjunction with the Department of Tourism, led by Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay, and coincided with the global centennial celebration of the Michelin Guide.

The 2027 edition marks the guide's second annual selection in the country, expanding its footprint across Manila, its environs and Cebu.

BONGBONG MARCOS

MICHELIN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: Don&rsquo;t panic over weakening peso

Marcos: Don’t panic over weakening peso

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
There is no need to panic over the weakening of the Philippine peso as efforts are underway to defend the local currency “as...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, India pledge deeper defense ties

Philippines, India pledge deeper defense ties

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Philippines and India pledged on Wednesday to deepen defense cooperation, with Manila moving to post a liaison officer...
Headlines
fbtw
Prosecution to defense: Don&rsquo;t delay impeach trial

Prosecution to defense: Don’t delay impeach trial

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
Lawyers of Vice President Sara Duterte should not engage in delaying tactics in presenting her defense before the Senate impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
US to boost security aid for AFP modernization &nbsp;

US to boost security aid for AFP modernization  

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
The additional security cooperation funds are meant to accelerate the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Premature to talk about VP replacement &ndash; Palace

Premature to talk about VP replacement – Palace

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
It’s premature to talk about a possible replacement for Vice President Sara Duterte while her impeachment trial is ongoing,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JBC submits shortlist for chief justice, SC associate justice posts

JBC submits shortlist for chief justice, SC associate justice posts

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The Judicial and Bar Council said five Supreme Court justices were shortlisted for the chief justice position, while 11 individuals...
Headlines
fbtw
ASEAN Summit in Metro Manila: Road closures, flight changes

ASEAN Summit in Metro Manila: Road closures, flight changes

6 hours ago
What commuters and travelers need to know for ASEAN Summit
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Hegseth calls for &lsquo;Peace Through Strength&rsquo; in the Pacific

WATCH: Hegseth calls for ‘Peace Through Strength’ in the Pacific

7 hours ago
Hegseth’s message to ASEAN: train together, plan together, and stay strong enough to keep conflict at bay.
Headlines
fbtw
New NLEX C5 Northlink section toll-free until year-end

New NLEX C5 Northlink section toll-free until year-end

9 hours ago
Marcos announces free passage on the newly opened NLEX C5 Northlink section through 2026.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with