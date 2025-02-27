Masterful Que seizes ICTSI Pradera Verde title

LUBAO, Pampanga – Angelo Que asserted his control with a near-flawless display of skill and strategy, crushing the competition at the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship with a masterful closing 68 at the formidable Pinatubo course here on Thursday.

While the rest faltered under the course’s challenging conditions, the three-time Asian Tour winner delivered a clinical performance, sealing his imposing six-stroke, wire-to-wire victory over young Carl Corpus with composure, precision and an unwavering game plan.

Que’s triumph was effectively decided with a gritty 71 on Wednesday, where he weathered the relentless challenge of the winds and the unforgiving terrain to stay three strokes ahead of Corpus.

The final 18 holes of the P2.5-million championship put up by ICTSI then became a coronation march, as he coolly tracked the demanding 7,400-yard layout to clinch the title with a 10-under 278 total, a testament to his experience, preparation and ability to thrive under pressure.

Unlike his rivals, who struggled to tame the newly unveiled Mike Singgaran-designed layout, Que executed a methodically crafted game plan. From the moment he seized control with a first-round 68, he never wavered, reading the greens with surgical precision and capitalizing on key scoring opportunities.

He attributed his victory to his exceptional putting and, at 46, remains confident that he still has what it takes to compete with the rising stars of the game.

"The highlight of my week was my putting – I sank so many putts today. Even on the last hole, I wasn’t really trying to make the putt from about 24 feet, but it still dropped," Que said of his decisive stroke. "I believe my putting was the key to my win this week."

It’s also all about strategy with Que focusing on identifying the right spots to miss on tough holes, saying: “If you miss it in the right place, you can still manage to save par.”

That calculated approach proved decisive. While others either attacked aggressively or played too cautiously, Que found the perfect balance. He picked his spots, made clutch putts and remained unshaken despite the swirling winds that made the already challenging course play even longer.

Even as the lead shifted hands in the early stages of the tournament, Que’s mastery of his game ensured he remained the first and last man standing. Entering the final round with a three-shot lead, he understood that a steady, composed performance was all it would take to clinch victory.

“The plan was to match Carl’s game, and I was able to do that throughout the round – that’s why I won," said Que.

Birdies on Nos. 4 and 7 gave him a comfortable cushion, while Corpus – his closest pursuer – struggled to mount a serious challenge. Even a bogey on No. 8 failed to shake his composure and he immediately responded with a birdie on the next hole and sealed his statement victory with back-to-back birdies down the stretch for a 35-33 card.

While Corpus, fresh off a runner-up finish in Q-School, showed promise with a fourth straight 71 to secure solo second at 284 worth P295,000, he never truly threatened Que’s grip on the championship.

Que couldn't recall the exact number of victories he had accumulated at this stage of his career but remained confident in his ability to win more tournaments.

"Maybe around 23 to 25 titles – I haven’t kept track, but I believe at my age, I can still win, and I proved that this week," he said. "I’m strong and healthy, and mentally, I have the experience to compete with the younger players."

Q-School topnotcher Jaehyun Jung staged a strong comeback with two backside birdies, salvaging a 70 and securing solo third place at 286 (P170,000). His 2-3 finish alongside Corpus also marked the emergence of promising new talents on the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Aidric Chan made a late surge with a four-under card but bogeyed the last two holes to finish with a 70, ending up at joint fourth at 289 with Guido van der Valk, who carded a 73.

Lloyd Go fired a 71 to tie Keanu Jahns, who carded a 73, at sixth at 292, while Ryan Monsalve placed eighth at 294 after a 74, and Michael Bibat charged back with a 71 for joint 10th at 295 with Tae Soo Kim who put in a 73.

For Que, the victory not only added another prestigious trophy to his collection, including titles at the Philippine Masters, the Philippine Open, and three The Country Club Invitational crowns, but it also signaled the start of what could be an explosive season.

His impressive dismantling of the field at Pinatubo wasn’t just another win, it was a resounding statement that, even at 46, his dominance remains intact.

With P450,000 in prize money and yet another championship secured, Que once again proved why he is one of the most formidable forces in Philippine golf.