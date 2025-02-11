^

Pablo, Petro Gazz pulverize Capital1

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 6:11pm
Pablo, Petro Gazz pulverize Capital1
Myla Pablo whipped up a 14-point effort she laced with 12 attacks, a block and a bazooka-like service ace to lift the Angels to their eighth win in nine outings.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. - Cignal vs ZUS

MANILA, Philippines — Myla Pablo isn’t nicknamed Typhoon Pablo for nothing.

Pablo showed why Tuesday after she left a trail of devastation in powering Petro Gazz to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-9 victory over Capital1 that kept the latter in the top two in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The two-time league Most Valuable Player was truly like a storm, as she whipped up a 14-point effort she laced with 12 attacks, a block and a bazooka-like service ace to lift the Angels to their eighth win in nine outings.

“Alam naman natin isa ako sa inaasahan ng team at kailangan talaga mag step up sa loob,” said Pablo. “Siguro leadership ko sa loob ng court kailangan makita din ng mga bata.”

Also stepping up big was Brooke Van Sickle, who scattered 13 hits.

But it wasn’t as easy as the score depicted as Petro Gazz needed to quell repeated Capital1 uprisings in the first two sets that the former, a two-time Reinforced Conference titlist, seized.

That took the shine out of the Solar Spikers as they were never the same in the third and final set when the Angels just spread their wings and dominated with aplomb to complete a straight-set triumph.

It sent Capital1 sprawling to a 1-9 mark.

MYLA PABLO

PETRO GAZZ

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
