Thunderbelles, Solar Spikers clash in PVL

Joey Villar
January 24, 2025 | 2:05pm
Thunderbelles, Solar Spikers clash in PVL
ZUS Coffee
(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. - ZUS vs Capital1

MANILA, Philippines -- ZUS Coffee and Capital1 Solar try to rekindle their flickering campaign as they face off Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Although not one squad will be booted out after the single-round robin phase, a win in their 6:30 p.m. showdown would help boost not just their standing, but also their morale.

The Thunderbelles of coach Jerry Yee have shown promise but couldn’t convert on games they could have won and sputtered to a 2-4 start.

While its two wins already surpassed its performance last year, ZUS could have won more, including that one against Choco Mucho that slipped away — a heartbreaking 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-9 loss a week ago.

For Capital1, a young franchise mentored by Roger Gorayeb and owned by Romero sisters Milka and Mandy, it was worse as it is still hoping to get over the hump of a slow 1-5 start.

Meanwhile, Farm Fresh (3-3) and Chery Tiggo (4-3) collide at 4 p.m. with the goal to also bolster their bids.

