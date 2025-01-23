^

Cone cites Gin Kings' timely offensive, defensive execution in pivotal win vs Painters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 12:15pm
MANILA, Philippines — With an up-and-down PBA Commissioner’s Cup thus far, Barangay Ginebra’s “best game of the conference” couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Gin Kings on Wednesday blasted the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 120-92, to clinch a quarterfinals berth in the import-laden conference.

After the game, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said that during Wednesday’s win, “everything came together.”

“Well, you know, we haven't put a good game together this conference and tonight was one of those games where everything came together. We played well defensively, we executed really well offensively and we shot the ball well,” he told reporters.

There, the Painters were clamped down, shooting just 40.2% from the field with a 33-of-82 clip.

On the flip side, the Gin Kings made 47 of their 89 shots for 52.8%.

“So it was really our best game of the conference and it couldn't come at a better time right now when we're struggling to get into that top-six position and getting ready for the playoffs. So really pleased with the effort everybody had tonight,” he added.

Coming into their Rain or Shine game, Ginebra lost two of their previous three games, including a close 91-86 defeat against rivals TNT Tropang Giga.

“We were all disappointed at losing to Talk ‘N Text again after losing to him in the finals last conference. So I think everybody had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder tonight,” he said.

“I just hope we can continue to keep that chip there and as we move forward.”

For his part, guard Scottie Thompson said the team had a sense of urgency especially with how tight the quarterfinal race is.

“ I think starting now, we're in the playoff game. Every game is crucial for us. We know that standings are really tight and we just want to have a good spot in the playoffs,” the guard underscored in Filipino.

“I think today's game, we really defended well. Aside from how we shot well, I think we limited Rain or Shine. I think Rain or Shine is a 100-plus team in points so I think we limited them. So I think our defense is the key in tonight’s game,” he added.

This was echoed by Cone, who stressed that with the tough stretch to finish the eliminations, this was, indeed, the time to fix up their defensive lapses.

“This is the time when we really need to step up the defense, step up the details of what we're talking about. Tonight, it all came together. Hopefully, we can continue,” he said.

“I don't expect us to play like this every night. But if we can continue to come in with this kind of focus, I think that we have a chance to win games,” he added.

Ginebra is currently at 7-4, good for the sixth seed, with one elimination game remaining. They will take on the Meralco Bolts on January 29.

Those in the third to sixth spots will battle each other in a best-of-three quarterfinals come playoff time. Only the top eight teams will make it to the next round.

