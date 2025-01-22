Casio takes over for hopeful Blackwater

Blackwater's JVee Casio (6) shoots over the defense of Phoenix's Kent Salado (18) during the Bossing's clash with the Fuel Masters Wednesday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines -- With explosive import George King sitting out a crucial game for Blackwater on Tuesday due to an injury, the Bossing found a much-needed offensive punch from veteran guard Jvee Casio.

With Blackwater trying to make a next-to-impossible push for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals, Casio stepped up and turned back the clock to lead the Bossing over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 100-92.

He produced 14 points 5-of-9 shooting, to go with five assists, two steals and a rebound in 31 minutes and 12 seconds of play.

The floor general scored 12 points in the second half, hitting big shots in the fourth to help the Bossing keep Phoenix at bay.

It was a vintage performance for Casio, who was unable to score in double digits in the previous eight games he played in this conference.

After the game, Casio stressed that he just made the most out of the opportunity given to him by head coach Jeff Cariaso.

“Okay naman, as Coach Jeff said, he has been giving me those opportunities. And of course also for the young guys. So I am ready whenever my number is called,” he told reporters.

“So that's just my job. And this time, nabigyan ng ako minutes. And I just took that opportunity,” he added.

He also tipped his hat to his teammates.

“I think I have to give credit sa teammates ko. They really stepped up. They just didn't want to lose and showed the character that we can build on. And I think we, I believe that we have that. Unfortunately, hindi lang talaga nakuha throughout this conference,” he said.

“Pero that does not stop and we just keep on playing. That attitude, I think that's the most important thing that we have to see in this game,” he added.

Cariaso, for his part, said that the vintage Casio performance is “still there.”

“He was our lead tonight. He's a veteran that we need each and every night. Tonight, he stepped up, not just leadership on and off the court, but really on the court. So you have to give him credit,” he said.

“It's still there. We know that. And he's been really more than patient in regards to us trying to get minutes for some of the younger guys. Iyong challenge namin at this point is really him just being ready when his name is called upon.

“I think tonight he deserved all of the 31.12 minutes that he played. So yeah, yeah, he was our guy tonight.”

Blackwater is now at 3-8, with one elimination round contest still to go against NorthPort.

The Bossing are tied with Phoenix, and both squads are still behind the coveted eighth spot currently held by the defending champion San Miguel, which also absorbed a defeat Tuesday.

While they are not technically eliminated yet, the Bossing have very slim quarterfinal hopes, with San Miguel, NLEX and Magnolia all holding 4-6 win-loss records. Each team is still about to play two more elimination games.

Blackwater also absorbed losses against the three squads, which put it at a disadvantage in a tiebreaker for the eighth seed.