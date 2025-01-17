Oftana powers Tropang Giga over Gin Kings

TNT's Calvin Oftana (8) shoots over the defense of Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo (3) during their clash Friday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines -- Calvin Oftana heated up and dropped 32 points to tow the TNT Tropang Giga over Barangay Ginebra, 91-86, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup tussle Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Oftana scored 18 of his total in the second half and punched in six 3-pointers to go with seven rebounds to help TNT win its sixth straight contest in the import-laden conference.

The Tropang Giga are now holding a 6-2 win-loss record, while the Gin Kings dropped to 6-4.

The two teams were tied at 70 early on in the fourth quarter after a layup by Troy Rosario.

But Oftana and Jayson Castro teamed up and unleashed seven straight points to go up 77-70 with 7:41 remaining.

Justin Brownlee halted the run with a pair of free throws, but TNT retaliated with a 10-3 blitz to push the lead to 12, 87-75, with 4:16 left.

Troy Rosario and Stephen Holt sliced the lead to seven, 80-87, before Castro sank a layup to regain an 89-80 advantage.

Brownlee, though, did not go down without a fight, finishing a 4-point play and hitting a layup off the steal to cut the deficit to three, 86-89, with 23.3 seconds to go.

Ginebra, however, took time before fouling and eventually stopped the clock, sending Oftana to the line for two. The forward sank both free throws calmly and set the final score.

In the next possession, Brownlee and RJ Abarrientos missed 4-pointers as time expired.

Rondae-Hollis Jefferson played all 48 minutes and finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. Poy Erram added 10 points for the Tropang Giga, while Jayson Castro had nine.

Brownlee spearheaded the Gin Kings with 20 points, while Holt had 18. Rosario finished with 16 points for Ginebra, who fielded just eight players.

Ginebra will take on Rain or Shine next, while TNT will face Terrafirma in its next outing.