Gauff masters Fernandez, faces Bencic next

The USA's Coco Gauff (right) talks to a presenter after her victory against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the women's singles match on Day 6 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on January 17, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Third seed Coco Gauff powered past Leylah Fernandez with a 6-4, 6-2 victory on Thursday, halting the Canadian’s hopes of advancing to the Australian Open’s Last 16 in Melbourne.

Gauff weathered an early challenge from Fernandez, who put up a gritty fight in the first set. Despite the tension, Gauff broke serve in the ninth game, then held her own to seize control of the set.

The American then imposed her will and strength in the next, using a wide variety of shots to completely neutralize Fernandez’s comeback attempts.

Both players committed double faults, but Gauff stood out by firing five aces compared to Fernandez's one. The American also won four out of 10 break points, while Fernandez only capitalized on one. Gauff’s serving was impressive, winning 86% of her first serves and 67% on second serves, while Fernandez managed just 53% and 60%, respectively.

The loss was disappointing for the 30th-ranked Fernandez, who had been optimistic after her wins over Yuliia Starodubtseva and Cristina Bucsa.

However, Gauff, a 10-time tour winner and semifinalist at last year’s Australian Open, showed her determination to remain in contention for the season’s first Grand Slam.

Gauff will next face Belinda Bencic, who advanced after Naomi Osaka retired due to injury with the score at 7-6 in favor of Bencic.

When asked if it was harder to face Fernandez again so soon after their recent match at the United Cup, which Gauff won, she admitted: “Definitely harder.”

Serving for the match, Gauff won the first three points of the eighth game, earning three match points. Fernandez’s return into the net handed Gauff a well-earned victory, her eighth straight this year, spanning 16 sets.