Tabuena eyes third Philippine Open golf crown amid tough field

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena is poised to take on one of the most formidable challenges of his storied career as he gears up for the $500,000 Philippine Open, which unwraps on January 23 at the Masters course of Manila Southwoods.

Tabuena, a two-time Philippine Open champion, remains confident yet grounded as he prepares to face an elite international roster in his quest for an unprecedented third victory at Asia’s oldest golf championship.

"I’d love to have my name written on that trophy more than twice. But it’s going to be tough because a lot of very good players — all those who kept their (Asian Tour) cards save for a few — are coming over," said Tabuena during a practice break on the challenging Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

A win at the Philippine Open would not only cement Tabuena’s place among the legends of Philippine golf but also make him the first player to achieve a third title since Ben Arda’s last triumph in 1979.

Arda, a trailblazer for Philippine golf, won his titles in 1961, 1963 and 1979, making him the gold standard for local players. Now, 46 years later, Tabuena has a chance to etch his name alongside the sport’s all-time greats.

His journey to this potential milestone has been marked by perseverance, skill and an uncanny ability to thrive under pressure. His first Philippine Open victory came in 2015 in a rain-shortened edition at Luisita, and he followed that up with a masterclass performance in 2018 at The Country Club.

His experience in handling high-stakes tournaments, coupled with his knowledge of the course, could be his biggest assets as he faces the star-studded field.

This year’s Open boasts a roster filled with top-tier talent from around the world, underscoring the gravity of Tabuena’s challenge. Among the headliners are former Order of Merit champions Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand and American Sihwan Kim, alongside past Philippine Open winner Steve Lewton from England.

Other notable names include former Japan Open winner Aguri Iwasaki, three-time Asian Tour titlist and former Philippine Open champion Angelo Que, and Thai ace Suteepat Prateeptienchai.

Adding to the depth of competition are seasoned Asian Tour campaigners such as Chan Shih-chang, Nitithorn Thipping, Taichi Kho, and Kazuki Higa, as well as Chase Koepka, brother of five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. The international contingent’s mix of skill, experience and ambition guarantees an unpredictable and fiercely contested battle for the $90,000 top prize.

Despite the intimidating field, Tabuena’s familiarity with the course, home-crowd support, and his storied history at the Philippine Open give him a unique edge. Additionally, he will be teaming up with new caddie Kenneth Quillinan, an Irishman with extensive experience on big international tours.

Tabuena has expressed optimism about the partnership, noting that Quillinan’s insights and calm demeanor could be pivotal in navigating the tournament’s high-pressure moments.

"He’s been around the big tours," said Tabuena.