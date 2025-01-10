Molina, Meneses cut ties with Cignal

MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers’ Premier Volleyball League title bid suffered massive blows on the sudden, surprising exit of two of their pillars in Ces Molina and Riri Meneses.

The stunning development came to the fore after Avior Talent Management, an agency handling Molina and Meneses, announced yesterday in social media the devastating news.

The departure of Molina, a former league MVP, and Meneses, a Best Middle Blocker awardee, left a big void in the Cignal team that is currently at No. 3 in the standings with a 4-1 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, former Creamline stalwart Risa Sato could be headed to Chery Tiggo as she was recently seen in a photo dining with the whole Crossovers squad.