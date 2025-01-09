Alas spikers set to train overseas for FIVB world tilt

MANILA, Philippines — The Alas Pilipinas men volleyball squad will enter training camps in multiple countries ahead of the FIVB men’s volleyball world championship set later this year.

The Philippines will be hosting the world championship set to kick off in September.

On Thursday, Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon Suzara said that the Philippine team will visit four countries within the next few months to prepare.

“There’s a training camp for them in Japan, we have also a training camp in Portugal, in Spain and in Italy,” he told reporters Thursday in Taguig City, at the sidelines of the turnover of volleyball equipment from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

“So my target here is that for them to stay outside of the Philippines for the next three or four months, and then balik na lang sila dito for the 100 days to go which is about June,” he added.

Suzara added that they are eyeing to put up pocket tournament for a weekend as part of their preparations.

“We’re trying to arrange a pocket tournament against Korea, Japan, Philippines and one European team, parang pocket tournament, weekend lang,” he said.

“Pang-test event na yun, 100 days to go before the World Championships.”

Currently, the buildup is ongoing for the world championship slated September 12-28.

It will include a nationwide “trophy tour,” which would hit several places in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The games will be staged at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City and the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Training venues will be the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Ninoy Aquino Stadium and the PhilSports Arena, as well as the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The event will field 32 teams. The Philippines is in Pool A with 11-time African champion Tunisia, reigning Africa champion and Paris Olympian Egypt, and 2024 Asian Championship runner-up Iran.