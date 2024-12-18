^

CD, FiberXers back in groove

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
December 18, 2024 | 12:00am
CD, FiberXers back in groove
Alec Stockton of Converge gets away with a basket from close range in the game against NLEX last night.
MANILA, Philippines — Cheick Diallo rediscovered his high-scoring self and with that, Converge moved back on track.

After being held to a meager average of 11.5 points in the last two games, Diallo exploded for 37 markers to power the FiberXers to a 102-91 bounceback win over the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Diallo dropped 12 in the fourth canto as he spearheaded an 18-9 salvo that restored an 11-point cushion and extinguished for good the threat after the Road Warriors rallied to within two.

The locals complemented “CD” with solid performances with Alec Stockton firing 16, Jordan Heading producing a 14-point, 11-assist double-double and King Caralipio stepping up with 10 spiked by a pair of triples.

Such effort enabled Converge to atone for their 101-108 loss to NorthPort last time and improve to 3-2.

“When you come off a loss, it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth so we wanted to go back to what we’re doing right and see where you can improve. And tonight, we’re able to play together defensively and run our system on offense,” said coach Franco Atienza.

At the forefront was Diallo, who coughed up 13 and 10 in their previous assignments after netting 25 and 43 in Converge’s first two outings.

Later, Phoenix stopped NorthPort’s juggernaut, 115-109, to break through after a 0-4 start.

Skipper RJ Jazul was the stabilizing factor and turned in 14 markers and five dimes as the Fuel Masters got over the hump while handing the Batang Pier their first loss off a hot 5-0 opening.

