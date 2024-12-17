Archers set to prepare early for UAAP redemption bid

The La Salle Green Archers huddle with head coach Topex Robinson during Game 3 of the UAAP Season 87 men's basketball finals last Sunday, December 15, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The Taft-based squad will be heading into Season 88 without back-to-back Most Valuable Player Kevin Quimbao (1st from left), who opted to play professionally overseas.

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no rest for the weary as La Salle barges back into training camp after the holidays to brace for redemption in the UAAP Season 88.

Days removed from their throne, the Archers assured there’s no crying over spilled milk by focusing on the long preparations for the season ahead following a heartbreaking Game 3 defeat to the UP Maroons in the UAAP Season 87 finals.

“We will learn from this. In the next two weeks, it's gonna be preparation for Season 88 for us and we’re excited about it,” vowed head coach Topex Robinson.

“It's part of basketball. You don't always win but you'll learn from it. It's gonna keep our fire alive and it's just gonna keep on burning."

La Salle, led by back-to-back Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao, won the UAAP last year to snap an eight-year title drought, only to fall short in completing a second straight feat at the expense of the vengeful UP.

The Archers, after a 73-65 loss in Game 1, escaped with a 76-75 comeback win in Game 2 to force a winner-take-all Game 3, where they clawed back from a 14-point deficit but to no avail.

From a truckload of turnovers (23) to a dismal free throw shooting (12/28), and the supposedly immediate return of Quiambao in the final five minutes after a short breather if not for an extended live ball, a lot of factors could have flipped the script in favor of La Salle.

But any of those does not matter now with Robinson shifting his focus to molding the Archers into a ready unit for revenge next season — even if that means marching into duel without Korea-bound Quiambao already.

“Hindi naman ito sorpresa that this might be his final season but we prepared well for this. He will always be remembered as one of the great La Sallian. I guess one of the best that ever wore that jersey,” said Robinson.

Good thing for the Taft-based dribblers, four prized recruits in Gilas Pilipinas big man Mason Amos (from Ateneo), NCAA juniors MVP Luis Pablo (from UP), Kean Baclaan (from NU) and Jacob Cortez (San Beda) are set for debut in Season 88 after spending a year of eligibility.

And reclaiming that UAAP crown right away is the ultimate goal.

“There are those guys that are coming in and sabi ko nga, it's nice to see the future of the program is still gonna be exciting. That’s something to look forward to and be excited about. That’s gonna also ignite us come Season 88,” he beamed.