Falcon Esports' Filipino coach appeals for return of Myanmar league

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — Filipino Rodel “Ar Sy” Cruz, part of Myanmar's Falcon Esports' coaching staff, tearily called for the return of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Professional League (MPL) in Myanmar after the team was eliminated by Eastern European and Central Asia champion Team Spirit in the M6 World Championships.

"I want to request to bring back MPL in Myanmar. I can sacrifice being part of a Filipino team just to [be part of Myanmar team] again next year. Please bring back MPL in 2025,” Cruz said during their post-match conference.

The declaration came after roamer Yehtet "KidX" Sithu read the team's message to developer Moonton Games highlighting the many achievements of the team as well as the passionate following of MLBB in the country.

"The passion for MLBB game can be seen in all of us (Myanmar), may it be in game, online or on ground. So, we request please bring back MPL to Myanmar in 2025,” said Sithu.

MPL Myanmar was first established in 2018 and ran for five seasons until November 2020 wherein their champion, Burmese Ghouls, secured a runner-up finish in the M2 World Championship.

Since then, Myanmar teams have proven to be tough opponents in international MLBB tournaments, both in the professional scene as well as in the national tournaments — from the Southeast Asian Games to the World Esports Championship by the International Esports Federation.

In an interview with Filipino media, Cruz expounded on his words, sharing how he wanted to prove that Myanmar truly deserves to have its own league and not just a qualifier to international events like the tournament currently available for Myanmar players.

"Yung players, nag-sacrifice sila ng oras sa family nila, yung pag-aaral nila, para lang mabigay yung full potential nila para dito. Deserve nila na magkaroon ng more opportunities sa MLBB. Sobrang laki ng potential ng Myanmar players, m2 pa lang nakita na siya," said Cruz.

Having started his career in the Women MLBB scene in the Philippines, another coach recommended his expertise to the Myanmar squad and saw his talents.

"Nakita ko yung dedication nila. Minsan walang kuryente, walang internet, naka data lang sila at naka VPN para lang makapaglaro. Sobrang hard working nila," shared Cruz on what inspired him to remain with the team.

As the team's M6 campaign ends, Cruz plans to return to the Philippines first to rest but hopes to return with Falcon Esports to the international stage next year.