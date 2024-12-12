^

Sports

Fnatic ONIC Philippines on verge of M6 crown

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 10:05am
Fnatic ONIC Philippines on verge of M6 crown
In a rematch of their first outing in the world stage, Fnatic ONIC Philippines secured a perfect game against the Indonesian Cavalry, 10-0, in under eleven minutes.

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — Philippine champions Fnatic ONIC Philippines secured a place in the M6 World Championship grand finals after defeating Team Liquid Indonesia, 3-1, in the upper bracket finals.

In a rematch of their first outing in the world stage, Fnatic ONIC Philippines secured a perfect game against the Indonesian Cavalry, 10-0, in under eleven minutes.

The Super Family shifted gears with a utility focused draft in the second game, only for Team Liquid Indonesia to widen the gap late in the game to tie the series.

Not wanting to prolong the match any further, Fnatic ONIC Philippines quickly reasserted its dominance over the Indonesian squad, finishing Games 3 and 4 in quick succession (both games lasting less than 14 minutes) to move a win away from its first world championship crown.

In the lower brackets, Filipino coach Vrendon "Vren" Pesebre led his Eastern European squad Team Spirit to the top four as they dispatched fellow Filipino coach Rodel "Ar Sy" B.Cruz and Myanmar's Falcon Esports, 3-1; while Malaysian favorites Selangor Red Giants, powered by Filipino coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado, and players John "Innocent" Banal and Mark "Kramm" Rusiana, eliminated Indonesia fan favorite RRQ Hoshi, 3-1.

The two teams will compete in the lower bracket semifinals, with the winner set to take on Team Liquid Indonesia in the lower bracket finals, all happening on December 14.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tigresses send UAAP finals series vs Lady Bulldogs to winner-take-all Game 3

Tigresses send UAAP finals series vs Lady Bulldogs to winner-take-all Game 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Still alive.
Sports
fbtw
Extend, not end: Archers hang on, force UAAP finals decider vs Maroons

Extend, not end: Archers hang on, force UAAP finals decider vs Maroons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao saved the day for La Salle, erupting just in time to help the Green Archers escape the University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao comes off the bench to will Archers to series-extending Game 2 win

Quiambao comes off the bench to will Archers to series-extending Game 2 win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Just a few minutes before Wednesday's tip-off of Game 2 of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament finals, Kevin...
Sports
fbtw
JB, DJ reunion unlikely

JB, DJ reunion unlikely

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Meralco’s replacement import DJ Kennedy and Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee were teammates for two years at St. John’s...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles begin build-up, recruit Cebu junior standouts

Blue Eagles begin build-up, recruit Cebu junior standouts

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Following a disappointing UAAP Season 87, the Ateneo Blue Eagles have started beefing up their roster with three key recruits...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NorthPort's Munzon named PBA week's best

NorthPort's Munzon named PBA week's best

18 hours ago
Joshua Munzon, a member of the PBA All-Defensive Team last season, served as a strong anchor as the Batang Pier outdueled...
Sports
fbtw
Arca crowned blitz champ in Asian Youth chess tilt

Arca crowned blitz champ in Asian Youth chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The Philippines’ Christian Gain Karlo Arca continued to make the country proud in the international stage as he emerged...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder roll past Mavs to enter semis in NBA Cup

Thunder roll past Mavs to enter semis in NBA Cup

21 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder turned the highly anticipated matchup of two of the league's hottest...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks hold off Magic, advance to NBA Cup semis

Bucks hold off Magic, advance to NBA Cup semis

22 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points to lead the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in a hard-fought 114-109 victory over the depleted...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with