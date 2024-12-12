Fnatic ONIC Philippines on verge of M6 crown

In a rematch of their first outing in the world stage, Fnatic ONIC Philippines secured a perfect game against the Indonesian Cavalry, 10-0, in under eleven minutes.

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — Philippine champions Fnatic ONIC Philippines secured a place in the M6 World Championship grand finals after defeating Team Liquid Indonesia, 3-1, in the upper bracket finals.

The Super Family shifted gears with a utility focused draft in the second game, only for Team Liquid Indonesia to widen the gap late in the game to tie the series.

Not wanting to prolong the match any further, Fnatic ONIC Philippines quickly reasserted its dominance over the Indonesian squad, finishing Games 3 and 4 in quick succession (both games lasting less than 14 minutes) to move a win away from its first world championship crown.

In the lower brackets, Filipino coach Vrendon "Vren" Pesebre led his Eastern European squad Team Spirit to the top four as they dispatched fellow Filipino coach Rodel "Ar Sy" B.Cruz and Myanmar's Falcon Esports, 3-1; while Malaysian favorites Selangor Red Giants, powered by Filipino coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado, and players John "Innocent" Banal and Mark "Kramm" Rusiana, eliminated Indonesia fan favorite RRQ Hoshi, 3-1.

The two teams will compete in the lower bracket semifinals, with the winner set to take on Team Liquid Indonesia in the lower bracket finals, all happening on December 14.