^

Sports

Fnatic ONIC Philippines post double wins in M6 KOs

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 9:28am
Fnatic ONIC Philippines post double wins in M6 KOs
Fnatic ONIC Philippines will next face Team Liquid Indonesia in the upper bracket finals on December 11 at the Axiata Arena.
Moonton Games

MANILA, Philippines — The last Philippine representative in the M6 World Championship, Fnatic ONIC Philippines, won both its matches in the tournament's knockout rounds over the weekend to secure a ticket to the upper bracket finals in Malaysia.

The team’s first opponent, Malaysian champions Selangor Red Giants, saw the "Super Family" with a dominant hero draft that swept the golden road contenders, 2-0, to send the home crowd favorite to the lower brackets.

In its second knockout match of the weekend, Fnatic ONIC Philippines was put to the test against tournament dark horse Falcon Esports from Myanmar. Fnatic ONIC Philippers would take a 2-0 lead thanks to the workings of game MVPs Duane “Kelra” Pillas and Frince "Super Frince" Ramirez.

But Falcon Esports forced a decider with a good draft combos in Games 3 and 4 to turn the best-of-five series into a best-of-one.

Ramirez's MVO instincts during the last lord clash to spot Myanmar's Yehtet “KidX” Sithu and Borris “Brusko” Parro's timing ultimate saw four heroes down on the side of Myanmar, enough for the Filipinos to end the series with a win.

Fnatic ONIC Philippines will next face Team Liquid Indonesia in the upper bracket finals on December 11 at the Axiata Arena.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Escamis is simply amazing

Escamis is simply amazing

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Mercurial Mapua guard Clint Escamis’s legendary performance in the just concluded NCAA Season 100 senior basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Wizards negate Jokic&rsquo;s 56 point explosion

Wizards negate Jokic’s 56 point explosion

10 hours ago
The Washington Wizards withstood a 56-point explosion from Denver star Nikola Jokic to beat the Nuggets 122-113 on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis, Cardinals banish ghost of past season with long-awaited NCAA crown

Escamis, Cardinals banish ghost of past season with long-awaited NCAA crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following a tough three-game championship series loss against the San Beda Red Lions in NCAA Season 99 almost a year ago,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs escape Tigresses to move on verge of UAAP title reclamation

Lady Bulldogs escape Tigresses to move on verge of UAAP title reclamation

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
One step closer to redemption.
Sports
fbtw
Stallions, Mavericks dispute SBA crown

Stallions, Mavericks dispute SBA crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Top-seeded Taguig Stallions and the fancied Manila MSW Mavericks promise a slugfest on the rack when they dispute the coveted...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with