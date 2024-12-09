Fnatic ONIC Philippines post double wins in M6 KOs

Fnatic ONIC Philippines will next face Team Liquid Indonesia in the upper bracket finals on December 11 at the Axiata Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — The last Philippine representative in the M6 World Championship, Fnatic ONIC Philippines, won both its matches in the tournament's knockout rounds over the weekend to secure a ticket to the upper bracket finals in Malaysia.

The team’s first opponent, Malaysian champions Selangor Red Giants, saw the "Super Family" with a dominant hero draft that swept the golden road contenders, 2-0, to send the home crowd favorite to the lower brackets.

In its second knockout match of the weekend, Fnatic ONIC Philippines was put to the test against tournament dark horse Falcon Esports from Myanmar. Fnatic ONIC Philippers would take a 2-0 lead thanks to the workings of game MVPs Duane “Kelra” Pillas and Frince "Super Frince" Ramirez.

But Falcon Esports forced a decider with a good draft combos in Games 3 and 4 to turn the best-of-five series into a best-of-one.

Ramirez's MVO instincts during the last lord clash to spot Myanmar's Yehtet “KidX” Sithu and Borris “Brusko” Parro's timing ultimate saw four heroes down on the side of Myanmar, enough for the Filipinos to end the series with a win.

Fnatic ONIC Philippines will next face Team Liquid Indonesia in the upper bracket finals on December 11 at the Axiata Arena.