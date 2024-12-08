Millora-Brown asserts might as Maroons overcome Archers frontcourt in Game 1

UP's Quentin Millora-Brown (42) slams it home against the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP Season 87 men's basketball tournament Finals Game 1 Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines -- Facing off against one of the most, if not the most, dominant frontcourts in the league, University of the Philippines’ Quentin Millora-Brown came up big for the Fighting Maroons against the La Salle Green Archers.

The 6-foot-10 Millora-Brown powered the Maroons in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament championship against reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao and bruising dynamo Michael Phillips.

The center starred in UP's 73-65 win Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

Millora-Brown scored 13 of his total in the second half, along with six rebounds in the final two quarters.

He provided the spark for the Diliman-based squad, which bucked an 18 point-first half performance by Quiambao as they banked on defense in the third and fourth frames.

Quiambao finished the game with 19 points in 35 minutes, while Phillips had 17 markers. Both had 11 rebounds apiece.

After the game, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde lauded the big man, saying he “really stepped up to the occasion.”

“Lahat naman kami, we expect from each other to give our best and for this game, Q really stepped up to the occasion, being in the finals,” he told reporters after the game.

“Ginawa naman niya lahat ng makakaya niya, and, sa akin you know, ang laking bagay sa game kanina,” he added.

The 24-year-old, for his part, tipped his hat to the team for his big second half performance.

“You know, it’s about being in the game as you play. I felt that there was a place where I can take advantage of in scoring offensively in the first half and in the second half. The team called those plays for me to make and then it was about me going in and doing what the team asked me to do,” he said.

“As I said before, it’s just about every man stepping up. Whatever the team asks of each individual, we have to do it because that’s how we win,” he added.

Millora-Brown missed the second round clash between UP and La Salle after his grandfather, who was one of the main influences of his move to UP, died.

And now that he is one win away from winning a championship for the Fighting Maroons, the opportunity of winning a title “means so much” to him.

“It is the place that my grandfather went to school, it’s the place that… I was so glad to be able to make those memories, things that he's seen, things that he's done and just the pride that I feel when I wear the jersey, just be able to win the next game and finish out the season in the right way. It would be amazing,” he stressed.

However, he underscored that it would be tough.

“But, we know that it's a tough road. We have a lot to do here as we prepare for the second game because La Salle’s not gonna back down. They’re gonna come out with more fight next game. We have to step up to that level.”

Aside from Millora-Brown, JD Cagulangan and Francis Lopez starred for UP, finishing with 13 points apiece. The former had five assists and four rebounds to go with two swats and a steal, while the latter had six rebounds, four blocks and two assists.

Game 2 of the Finals will be on Wednesday, 5 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.