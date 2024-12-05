'God-sent' Pastrana wills Tigresses back to UAAP finals

UST's Kent Pastrana (5) gestures to her teammates during the Growling Tigresses' semifinal clash against the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines -- God-given.

University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong lauded star Kent Pastrana as “hulog ng Diyos” after leading the defending champions back into the UAAP women’s basketball finals.

UST on Wednesday afternoon booked a return ticket to the championship round after mauling the Adamson Lady Falcons, 71-59, in their stepladder semifinals clash.

Pastrana, in the game, finished with a near triple-double of 23 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists to go with two steals and a block.

This, despite the Tigresses losing an early 17 point lead and clawing out of a full momentum swing by the Lady Falcons.

In the second half alone, Pastrana had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

After the game, Ong was all smiles on the 24-year-old’s performance – even comparing her to presumptive back-to-back Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa.

“Hulog ng Diyos. 'Di ba? Matagal ulit na magkakaroon ng ganitong player ulit sa UAAP – like Kacey Dela Rosa. 'Di ba, yung mga ganyang athletes, hulog ng Diyos talaga,” she added, as she also tipped her hat on the forward’s 16 boards.

After Adamson took a four-point lead, 43-39, at the 5:49 mark of the third, Pastrana, who finished second in the Most Valuable Player race, scored six points, four rebounds and an assist until she was subbed out with 51 ticks to go in the frame. At that point, UST was already up by eight, 54-46.

But with this, Ong also called CJ Maglupay “hulog ng Diyos,” as well as the whole team.

“Actually lahat ng mga players ko na nasa UST, every time na nagrrecruit ako talagang I’m just blessed na pinili nila yung UST.”

Maglupay also had a double-double with 13 markers and 10 boards.

For her part, Pastrana said that she just needs to lead by example to pull the rest of the team up.

“Siguro inuumpisahan ko palagi na mag-start ako nang strong, yung effort ko, yung energy. Kasi yun nga, pag inuumpisahan ko na parang wala akong energy, parang nadadamay yung mga kasama ko, lalo na yung mga rookies,” she stressed.

“So siguro yun palagi yung mindset ko na kailangan ikaw yung magli-lead sa team, ikaw yung magsset ng good example sa loob ng court, ikaw yung mag-uumpisa sa hustle, kung saan man sa loob ng court, through defense, through offense, or kahit iiencourage mo lang yung mga kasama mo, motivate mo na ito yung gagawin, okay lang yun,” she added.

“Kasi alam ko naman na lahat ng mga teammates ko nagtitiwala sakin and ayun, grabe din yung tiwala ko sa mga teammates ko na makuha pa rin namin yung panalo.”

Pastrana also emphasized that she just facilitated which resulted in her eight assists, as the defense’s focus shifted on her.

“Kasi for me expected ko na rin na palaging pag humahawak ako ng bola, parang sa akin palagi nakafocus so ayun, ginawa ko na ako na yung magfacilitate sa mga kasama ko. Siguro dun ako makakapagcontribute, di man sa points, di man sa ano mang aspeto ng basketball,” she said.

Aside from Pastrana and Maglupay, Brigette Santos and Tacky Tacatac shrugged off early struggles to finish with 10 points apiece.

“At least nakakacontribute ako para sa mga kasama ko.”

UST will defend its throne against the National University Lady Bulldogs starting this Sunday.

Last season, the Tigresses snapped a seven-year reign of the Lady Bulldogs in a three-game classic.