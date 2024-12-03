^

Team Pacquiao falls short vs Team Fade in Dubai hoops exhibition

December 3, 2024 | 4:36pm
Team Pacquiao falls short vs Team Fade in Dubai hoops exhibition
Fadi El Khatib and Wael Arakji (20) power Team Fadi past Team Pacquiao in an exhibition game in Dubai.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Team Pacquiao yielded to Team Fade, 93-99, on Monday night (early Tuesday in Manila) in a well-attended exhibition game at the Al Nasr Sports Club's Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall here.

Powered by the legendary Fadi El Khatib and Asian standout Wael Arakji, the selection put up by international influencer Kris Fade outscored the pickup squad of MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) in a two-minute span in the homestretch, 9-3, to prevail.

The 6-foot-6 Khatib, who led Lebanon to four FIBA Asia Champions Cup titles in his prime, proved unstoppable with 42 points, 24 rebounds, five assists and one block without a turnover in a no-relief stint.

Khatib, now 45 and around 260 pounds, got support from the 6-foot-4 Arakji, the Lebanese Most Valuable Player of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup, with 31 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals. Said Ahmad backed them up with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Wilson Baltazar, a member of the Pampanga Giant Lanterns here for the MPBL Sixth Season National Finals, posted 27 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Team Pacquiao, which didn't have a single scrimmage together.

Joshua Dela Cruz, also from Pampanga, tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds, followed by David Sisson with 14 points, eight assists, two rebounds and two blocks. MPBL Operations Head Emmer Oreta notched 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one block.

MPBL commissioner and PBA all-time great Kenneth Duremdes chipped in five points, three points and two assists. He tailed his son, Andrei, who chalked up seven points, three assists, one rebound and one steal.

Pacquiao, accustomed to playing without relief, saw action for only nine minutes and 22 seconds after injuring his right calf and settled for a lone triple and one rebound.

Paolo Ramirez added five points, five assists and four rebounds; while marketing head Seth Jamora chipped in a point for the Rudy Distrito-coached Team Pacquiao.

