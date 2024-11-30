NLEX survives Blackwater import's 40 points, nails first win

NLEX's Michael Griffin-Watkins (24) powered one through the defense of the Blackwater Bossing during their PBA Commissioner's Cup game Saturday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors weathered an offensive explosion by George King to leave the Blackwater Bossing in the rear view mirror, 107-95, in their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Saturday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

King tallied 40 points for Blackwater, but it was not enough to tow the Bossing to their first win in the Commissioner’s Cup as NLEX broke the game wide open in the second half.

Michael Griffin-Watkins powered the Road Warriors with 26 points and 25 rebounds, while Robert Bolick added 23 markers, 10 dimes and five boards.

The Bossing, who trailed by 12 in the first half, was within just one point, 54-55, after a Kib Montalbo trey in the third quarter.

However, NLEX surged with an 11-2 run capped by a jumper by Griffin-Watkins to grab a 67-56 lead.

The Road Warriors then made timely shots to keep their distance from Blackwater.

A James Kwekuteye layup with 9:54 remaining cut the lead to nine, 76-85.

A 15-4 blitz was then dropped by NLEX to make it a 20 point spread, 100-80, after a triple by Anthony Semerad.

King and Richard Escoto tried to spark a rally, but it came too late.

Richie Rodger finished with 14 points for NLEX, while Xyrus Torres and Enoch Valdez had 12 and 11, respectively.

King had 40 markers to go with eight boards, three dimes and three swats. Justin Chua added 13.

NLEX rose to 1-1 in the conference, while Blackwater dropped to 0-2.