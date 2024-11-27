Top seeds regain control as Ladies TCC Match Play resumes

STA. ROSA, Laguna – After an upset-laden opening round, the Ladies The Country Club Match Play Invitational saw a return to form, with four higher-seeded players asserting dominance to book their spots in the semifinals at the TCC course here on Wednesday.

Daniella Uy, showcasing a mix of precision and power, followed up her Round of 16 win over Apple Fudolin with a commanding 7&6 victory over Kayla Nocum, setting up an intriguing semifinal clash with Florence Bisera.

The fifth-seeded Bisera, the highest-ranked player left in the draw after the shocking eliminations of the top four seeds — including Harmie Constantino, Sarah Ababa, Chihiro Ikeda and Gretchen Villacencio — secured her place in the semis with a solid 4&3 triumph over Rev Alcantara.

Bisera's sharp play and tactical approach have positioned her as a serious contender for the title.

On the other side of the draw, defending champion Mikha Fortuna once again proved her grit to move two wins away from retaining the crown she won in lopsided fashion over Laurea Duque last year.

Following a nail-biting win over Jiwon Lee on the 19th hole in the first round, Fortuna edged Kristine Fleetwood with a narrow 1-up victory. However, her path to back-to-back titles faces another stern test as she takes on a determined Marvi Monsalve, who dispatched Pamela Mariano, 3&2, with steady play.

Uy, the 2023 LPGT Order of Merit champion, overwhelmed Nocum with a strong start and sharp putting. She fired three straight birdies from No. 7 and posted a two-under score through 12 holes, leaving her opponent no room for recovery.

“I’m more confident with my driving, and my approach shots and putting have improved,” said Uy, who has gained momentum following her recent Taiwan campaign.

While she acknowledges the high expectations after her emphatic win over Nocum, she remains focused. “I just need to work on my putting and not expect too much.”

But Bisera is equally determined, seeking to add a second career victory to her resume after her breakthrough win at home in South Pacific last year. Their matchup promises a captivating battle of power, precision and strategy.

With Fortuna’s experience, Monsalve’s hunger for a title, Uy’s precision and Bisera’s tactical strength, the semis clashes are set to deliver high drama as the P1.5 million event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. heads into its crucial stage.