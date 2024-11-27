^

Sports

Top seeds regain control as Ladies TCC Match Play resumes

Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 6:00pm
Top seeds regain control as Ladies TCC Match Play resumes
Daniella Uy takes a penalty drop after finding a hazard on No. 8.
Pilipinas Golf

STA. ROSA, Laguna – After an upset-laden opening round, the Ladies The Country Club Match Play Invitational saw a return to form, with four higher-seeded players asserting dominance to book their spots in the semifinals at the TCC course here on Wednesday.

Daniella Uy, showcasing a mix of precision and power, followed up her Round of 16 win over Apple Fudolin with a commanding 7&6 victory over Kayla Nocum, setting up an intriguing semifinal clash with Florence Bisera.

The fifth-seeded Bisera, the highest-ranked player left in the draw after the shocking eliminations of the top four seeds — including Harmie Constantino, Sarah Ababa, Chihiro Ikeda and Gretchen Villacencio — secured her place in the semis with a solid 4&3 triumph over Rev Alcantara.

Bisera's sharp play and tactical approach have positioned her as a serious contender for the title.

On the other side of the draw, defending champion Mikha Fortuna once again proved her grit to move two wins away from retaining the crown she won in lopsided fashion over Laurea Duque last year.

Following a nail-biting win over Jiwon Lee on the 19th hole in the first round, Fortuna edged Kristine Fleetwood with a narrow 1-up victory. However, her path to back-to-back titles faces another stern test as she takes on a determined Marvi Monsalve, who dispatched Pamela Mariano, 3&2, with steady play.

Uy, the 2023 LPGT Order of Merit champion, overwhelmed Nocum with a strong start and sharp putting. She fired three straight birdies from No. 7 and posted a two-under score through 12 holes, leaving her opponent no room for recovery.

“I’m more confident with my driving, and my approach shots and putting have improved,” said Uy, who has gained momentum following her recent Taiwan campaign.

While she acknowledges the high expectations after her emphatic win over Nocum, she remains focused. “I just need to work on my putting and not expect too much.”

But Bisera is equally determined, seeking to add a second career victory to her resume after her breakthrough win at home in South Pacific last year. Their matchup promises a captivating battle of power, precision and strategy.

With Fortuna’s experience, Monsalve’s hunger for a title, Uy’s precision and Bisera’s tactical strength, the semis clashes are set to deliver high drama as the P1.5 million event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. heads into its crucial stage.

DANIELLA UY

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Obiena leads opening of Ilocos&rsquo; pole vault facility

Obiena leads opening of Ilocos’ pole vault facility

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena with Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc opened the province’s first pole vaulting...
Sports
fbtw
Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Top-seeded Quezon eked out a gutsy 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15, Game 1 win over Biñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist...
Sports
fbtw
Bautista holds ground

Bautista holds ground

19 hours ago
Javie Bautista proved his mettle against some of the world’s top junior golfers to claim the runner-up spot at the Malaysian...
Sports
fbtw
Banned Ryan Garcia eyes New Year's Eve boxing exhibition in Japan

Banned Ryan Garcia eyes New Year's Eve boxing exhibition in Japan

8 hours ago
Banned boxer Ryan Garcia is to fight in Japan on New Year's Eve, organizers said Wednesday, but the American's management...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Win or go home.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

Cone satisfied with current Gilas pool

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is keen on keeping the 15-man pool of the national team intact, but admitted that everything...
Sports
fbtw
Cebuano juniors to strut stuff in Lapu-Lapu netfest

Cebuano juniors to strut stuff in Lapu-Lapu netfest

7 hours ago
The spotlight shifts to Cebu as local youngsters gear up to showcase their tennis prowess in the Lapu-Lapu City National Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Search for next top Mindanao golfers continues in 'Christmas edition' tourney

Search for next top Mindanao golfers continues in 'Christmas edition' tourney

7 hours ago
Christmas comes early for more than 100 young golfers as they see action when the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

Cone bullish on Gilas future with Tamayo, Quiambao, Amos

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Optimism is brewing for Gilas Pilipinas with “future superstars” Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Mason Amos, Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with