^

Sports

ICTSI kiteboarding tilt celebrates 10th anniversary

Philstar.com
November 27, 2024 | 9:43am
ICTSI kiteboarding tilt celebrates 10th anniversary
Some of the world’s top kiteboarders are gearing up to dazzle audiences with their breathtaking stunts and unmatched technical skills at Surf City Borongan.

MANILA, Philippines — The ICTSI Philippine Kiteboarding Tour marks its milestone 10th staging at Surf City Borongan from November 29 to December 1 in Eastern Samar, showcasing a dazzling display of skill, technique and athleticism against the backdrop of pristine beaches and endless horizons.

The tournament promises to be a global showcase of high-flying stunts and thrilling races. Elite athletes from around the world are converging in Borongan, renowned for its stunning coastal landscapes and vibrant surf culture, for a three-day event that marks the start of a four-leg tour.

The competition, organized by the Philippine Kiteboarding Association, features three electrifying disciplines — Twin-Tip Racing, Freestyle and Foil Racing.

Headlining the event this weekend are world-class competitors, including Asian and Estonian champions Yo Narapichit Pudla and Triina Trei, respectively, who are both set to captivate audiences with their daring moves and technical mastery.

Returning to the tour are Irish father and son Warren and Stefan Vance, who will face off against local favorites from Cagbalete, Boracay, Cebu, Puerto Galera and Manila.

Kiteboarding has evolved into one of the fastest-growing water sports globally, celebrated for its combination of adrenaline-pumping action and stunning aesthetics. Events like this showcase not only athletic prowess but also the sport’s deep connection to nature, leveraging wind and waves for an environmentally friendly yet exhilarating competition.

The PKA Tour has become a beacon for innovation and diversity, bringing together athletes of all skill levels and nationalities. Live-streamed coverage hosted by Hawaii-based influencer and professional kiteboarder Karlie Thoma will ensure fans worldwide can follow every thrilling moment.

Meanwhile, Borongan’s hosting of this event, sponsored by ICTSI, cements its growing reputation as a premier destination for sports tourism. With consistent winds, world-class waves and unspoiled beaches, Surf City Borongan is a natural playground for kiteboarders, surfers and adventure-seekers.

“We are elated to host the first leg of the 10th Annual Kiteboarding Tournament,” said Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda. “This aligns perfectly with our vision of Borongan as a hub for sports tourism. Beyond surfing, this event highlights our capacity to host global competitions while showcasing our scenic destinations, unique cuisine and the warmth of our people.”

KITEBOARDING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bautista holds ground

Bautista holds ground

11 hours ago
Javie Bautista proved his mettle against some of the world’s top junior golfers to claim the runner-up spot at the Malaysian...
Sports
fbtw
Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

Tangerines inch closer to MPVA title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Top-seeded Quezon eked out a gutsy 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15, Game 1 win over Biñan Tatak Gel 1-Pacman Partylist...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

Warriors, Falcons clash in do-or-die game

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Win or go home.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas looks forward to winning on the road

Gilas looks forward to winning on the road

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“Year One” is in the books but as early as now, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is already thinking about how to...
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong Eastern tests Phoenix

Hong Kong Eastern tests Phoenix

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Will foreign guest team Hong Kong Eastern take the PBA Commissioner’s Cup by storm like the Bay Area Dragons two years...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-teammates reunited as Fnatic ONIC Philippines coaches

Ex-teammates reunited as Fnatic ONIC Philippines coaches

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Fnatic ONIC Philippines' coaches Anthony "YnoT" Senedrin and Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-Anon, who previously competed in the...
Sports
fbtw
Hawks fined $100,000 for Trae Young missing NBA Cup game

Hawks fined $100,000 for Trae Young missing NBA Cup game

2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks were fined $100,000 by the NBA after a league investigation into star guard Trae Young missing an NBA Cup...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT hitters strike again

PLDT hitters strike again

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
PLDT didn’t leave anything to chance as it steamrolled past Capital1 Solar, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, yesterday to seize...
Sports
fbtw
Kai ready for NBA

Kai ready for NBA

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
PBA vice chairman/Gilas project director Alfancis Chua is upbeat on Kai Sotto’s basketball future and based on his performance...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with