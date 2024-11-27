ICTSI kiteboarding tilt celebrates 10th anniversary

Some of the world’s top kiteboarders are gearing up to dazzle audiences with their breathtaking stunts and unmatched technical skills at Surf City Borongan.

MANILA, Philippines — The ICTSI Philippine Kiteboarding Tour marks its milestone 10th staging at Surf City Borongan from November 29 to December 1 in Eastern Samar, showcasing a dazzling display of skill, technique and athleticism against the backdrop of pristine beaches and endless horizons.

The tournament promises to be a global showcase of high-flying stunts and thrilling races. Elite athletes from around the world are converging in Borongan, renowned for its stunning coastal landscapes and vibrant surf culture, for a three-day event that marks the start of a four-leg tour.

The competition, organized by the Philippine Kiteboarding Association, features three electrifying disciplines — Twin-Tip Racing, Freestyle and Foil Racing.

Headlining the event this weekend are world-class competitors, including Asian and Estonian champions Yo Narapichit Pudla and Triina Trei, respectively, who are both set to captivate audiences with their daring moves and technical mastery.

Returning to the tour are Irish father and son Warren and Stefan Vance, who will face off against local favorites from Cagbalete, Boracay, Cebu, Puerto Galera and Manila.

Kiteboarding has evolved into one of the fastest-growing water sports globally, celebrated for its combination of adrenaline-pumping action and stunning aesthetics. Events like this showcase not only athletic prowess but also the sport’s deep connection to nature, leveraging wind and waves for an environmentally friendly yet exhilarating competition.

The PKA Tour has become a beacon for innovation and diversity, bringing together athletes of all skill levels and nationalities. Live-streamed coverage hosted by Hawaii-based influencer and professional kiteboarder Karlie Thoma will ensure fans worldwide can follow every thrilling moment.

Meanwhile, Borongan’s hosting of this event, sponsored by ICTSI, cements its growing reputation as a premier destination for sports tourism. With consistent winds, world-class waves and unspoiled beaches, Surf City Borongan is a natural playground for kiteboarders, surfers and adventure-seekers.

“We are elated to host the first leg of the 10th Annual Kiteboarding Tournament,” said Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda. “This aligns perfectly with our vision of Borongan as a hub for sports tourism. Beyond surfing, this event highlights our capacity to host global competitions while showcasing our scenic destinations, unique cuisine and the warmth of our people.”