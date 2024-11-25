^

TNC departure a 'huge gamble', says MLBB's Benthings

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 12:47pm
TNC departure a 'huge gamble', says MLBB's Benthings
Ben "Benthings" Maglaque (center) along with other members of Aurora's coaching staff Aniel "Master The Basics" Jiandani (left) and Dexter "Dex Star" Alaba (right).
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran Mobile Legends Bang Bang player Ben "Benthings" Maglaque shocked the community when he announced last July his departure from TNC Pro Team after being with the squad for four seasons as a player and one as head coach.

At that time, Maglaque told Philstar.com that he had no concrete plans and that he took a huge gamble with his career when he departed the team.

"Noong umalis ako ng TNC wala pa talagang kumukuhang team sa akin. Sugal siya,” shared Maglaque.

He added that prior to his departure, there were offers from other teams, but eventually those opportunities faded away when he decided to leave TNC.

Maglaque once again shocked the community as he was announced as the analyst as well as the sixth man for newly formed team Aurora at the beginning of MPL Philippines Season 14.

"Five days before roster lock, nagulat ako biglang nagka-opportunity sa Aurora. May tatlong tryouts sa Aurora, sa pagiging analyst then ako yung napusuan nilang kunin kahit late na ako,” narrated Maglaque.

The risk paid off as Aurora booked a ticket to Malaysia, qualifying to the M6 World Championship after securing a top-two finish in MPL Philippines Season 14.

Looking back at the limbo his career had experienced between leaving TNC and Aurora signing him, Maglaque could only feel pride at the decision he took.

"Proud ako sa sarili ko, sa risk kong ginawa. Sinunod ko lang yung instinct ko at nagtiwala sa kakayahan ko, sa knowledge ko sa game," added Maglaque.

Aurora will begin its M6 World Championship campaign on November 28 against Myanmar's Falcon Esports at 7 p.m. (Manila time).

