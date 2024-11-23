^

Sports

Van Sickle shines in Ilocos Sur as Petro Gazz sweeps Farm Fresh

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 23, 2024 | 7:15pm
Brooke Van Sickle (10) flies in for a spike over Farm Feesh's Trisha Tubu (12) in their PVL game at the Candon City Arena Saturday.
(PVL Images)

Games Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - PLDT vs. Capital1

6:30 p.m. - Chery Tiggo vs Nxled

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American Brooke Van Sickle relished the chance to play for her mother’s home province in Ilocos Sur in lifting Petro Gazz to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Farm Fresh in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Candon City Arena Saturday.

And Van Sickle was at her best by dropping a 20-point effort that powered the Angels to their second win in three outings while sending the Foxies to their second defeat in a row.

“It’s just amazing to be able to have this experience to be able to play here,” said Van Sickle, who yesterday visited nearby town San Emilio where her mother, Lisa Bragado-Van Sickle, was a native.

“It was really cool to see where my grandpa grew up,” she added.

Van Sickle said the win wasn’t easy and they needed to find ways to thread through Farm Fresh’s superb court coverage.

“They know how to play defense and we just have to stay level headed,” she said.

Also coming through were Myla Pablo and Aiza Pontillas, who contributed 11 and 10 hits, respectively.

The Farm Fresh has still to unleash newly acquired Rachel Anne Daquis, who is still in the process of getting back into game shape after missing the whole of this year after her last tour of duty with Cignal.

Trisha Tubu paced the Foxies with 14 points.

FARM FRESH

PETRO GAZZ

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
