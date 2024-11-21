^

Sports

Samahang Plaridel golf fundraiser tees off Nov. 26

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 11:15am
Samahang Plaridel golf fundraiser tees off Nov. 26

MANILA, Philippines — The eighth edition of the fund-raising Samahang Plaridel Golf 2024 is set next Tuesday, November 26, with more than 100 golfers expected to participate.   
 
The competition, led by the Association of Philippine Journalists, will involve media men and members of the government and private sectors. It will be held at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City. 

The shotgun start will be at 7 a.m., with the ceremonial tee-off to be kicked-off by private and government officials. 

A Jetour Ice Cream electric vehicle, a Segway e-scooter and P100,000 in cash from the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines will be at stake for the hole-in-one winner.

Prizes and giveaways will also be raffled off in the event. 

Tickets will be sold at P4,500 each. 

