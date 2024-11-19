^

UST rookie Acido sprays 'main weapon' in pivotal Tigers win

November 19, 2024 | 1:25pm
Amiel Acido finished with a career-high 14 points — shooting 5-of-6 from the field, including 4-of-5 from rainbow country — to help the Tigers dismantle the Falcons.  
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA Philippines — University of Santo Tomas rookie Amiel Acido provided spark off the bench to help the Growling Tigers rout the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 75-49, in their UAAP Season 87 clash last Saturday, November 16, at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Acido finished with a career-high 14 points — shooting 5-of-6 from the field, including 4-of-5 from rainbow country — to go with two boards as the Tigers clinched a Final Four spot.  

The UST freshman, a former NCAA juniors Most Valuable Player, found his groove in a catch-and-shoot role that ended up working for the Tigers. 

“Mag-focused ako doon sa alam kong magaling ako. So, at that time, parang shooting ko talaga yung pinaka ‘weapon’ ko para maka-contribute sa team. So, in-improve ko nang in-improve,” Acido told Philstar.com

“Lagi ako mag-extra,  kasama yung kuya kong ganyan. Then ayun na, siguro dun na rin nagsimula yung pagiging role ko na to sa UST. Ayun kumpiyansa, yun na nagtuloy-tuloy na. Unti-unti na nila akong napapansin,  unti-unti ko na rin napapakita yung role ko sa team,” he added. 

The swingman also underscored the importance of being ready when his number is called.

He also expressed his gratitude to the whole team, from the coaching staff to the seniors who helped him to a smooth transition to the college level.

“Malaking tulong din ang mga kuya ko, mga coaches ko lalo sa mga PTs. Sila yung mga dahilan kung bakit ganito kami ka-prepare. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa kanila kasi sila yung tumatulong sa akin, simula noong dumating ako sa UST,” Acido said.

The winger felt at home when he played in San Juan as it brought him memories from the NCAA and FilOil Preseason Cup.

“Na-miss ko talaga maglaro dito. Looking back, sabi ko, iba pa rin talaga yung feeling na dito ako naglalaro. Ang gaan lang sa loob na feel at home talaga,” Acido continued.

The Tigers will aim to buck the odds when they face the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the semis, where they need to overcome a twice-to-beat disadvantage.

“As a rookie, looking siyempre, looking forward to me for championship talaga. So, hindi kami pwede ma-kuntento dito. Still, gusto ko pa rin lumaban para sa mga kuya ko. Sa mga kuya kong mga last year na yun. So, dine-dedicate ko lagi yung ko para sa kanila,” Acido added. — Brent Sagre, intern

