Tallion, Serdenia triumph in ICTSI Junior PGT Championship

GEN. TRIAS, Cavite – Levonne Tallion and Charles Serdenia delivered contrasting performances, fueling their ICTSI Junior PGT Championship campaigns by topping the 15-18 age category at Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club's Norman course here on Thursday.

Tallion battled back from eight strokes down to shock Rafa Anciano, pulling through on the second playoff hole with a par to snare the girls’ championship in the premier division of the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Tallion forced a sudden-death playoff with a clutch par on the 18th, closing with a 79 and a 252 total, after Anciano faltered with a costly three-putt for an 87.

Starting the day way behind under sweltering conditions, Tallion narrowed the gap to half with a front-nine 39, as Anciano struggled to a 43, marred by a triple bogey on the ninth.

Anciano couldn’t halt her slide on the back nine, stumbling with double bogeys on Nos. 13 and 16. That opened the door for Tallion, who pulled within one shot heading into the par-4 18th, ultimately drawing level after 54 holes.

Both players parred the first playoff hole (No. 18), but on their third return to the closing hole, Tallion secured the victory with a routine par as Anciano mishit her approach shot, sending it under a tree. She was forced to play out and missed a long par-saving putt, allowing Tallion to clinch the improbable win.

Tiffany Bernardino placed third with a 273 after a 93.

Meanwhile, Serdenia, initially locked in a tight battle with Shinichi Suzuki, turned the duel into a commanding win with a determined frontside surge, extending his overnight one-stroke lead to three at the turn. Despite a late birdie from Suzuki, Serdenia held firm with steady closing pars to secure a two-stroke victory after carding a 73 for a 54-hole total of 227.

Trailing by three with two holes remaining, Suzuki launched a last-ditch rally with a birdie on the 17th. However, Serdenia’s composure in the final stretch frustrated the Manila Southwoods mainstay, who settled for a 74 and a 229 finish.

Zach Villaroman posted a 75 to claim third place at 232.

Holding a slim one-shot lead after 36 holes, Serdenia capitalized on Suzuki’s early struggles, widening the gap to three with a front-nine 37 on a two-bogey, one-birdie card, as Suzuki stumbled with four bogeys against a lone birdie.

Opting for a conservative approach on the back nine, Serdenia focused on a par game, allowing Suzuki the opportunity to rally. But the charge came too late – and fell just short.

Both Serdenia and Tallion now join the list of winners from the first Luzon leg, including 7-10 age group topnotchers Zach Guico and Mavis Espedido, and Ryuji Suzuki and Lisa Sarines, who reigned in the 11-14 division of the event.

Serdenia and Tallion also earned world ranking points at the event for the 15-18 division, which served as a counting tournament for the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The second stage of the nationwide series, sponsored by ICTSI, will be held at Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite from April 22-24, with the third leg set for Splendido Taal from April 28-30 with each stop crucial in determining the rankings.

As part of the national talent-search, the series will eventually culminate in the North vs South Elite Junior Finals, where the top four players from each division in both the Luzon and VisMin series will compete for the championship. To qualify, players must compete in at least three events, with those earning the highest points from each series securing their spots in the finals.

Players, however, are restricted to competing in only one series, based on their place of residence or birthplace. This rule ensures that the competition remains fair and structured, and players must navigate the various regional legs of the tour in order to earn their coveted spot in the finals.

The nationwide tour will soon head to the VisMin Series, starting with a leg in Mactan, Cebu from May 5-7. The VisMin Series will also feature stops in Negros Occidental and at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Murcia before the tour makes its way to Mindanao, where a four-leg swing is set to take place starting June 25 at the Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon.