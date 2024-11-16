^

Sports

Cignal pummels Farm Fresh to open PVL campaign

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 16, 2024 | 6:51pm
Cignal pummels Farm Fresh to open PVL campaign
The Cignal HD Spikers drubbed Farm Fresh in straight sets on Saturday.
PVL Images

Games Tuesday
(Ynares Center Antipolo)
4 p.m. - ZUS vs Nxled
6:30 p.m. - Galeries Tower vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal imposed its full might on Farm Fresh and hammered out a quick, unforgiving 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 victory Saturday to set in motion its ambitious campaign in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center Antipolo.

The HD Spikers, eyeing a breakthrough championship after a pair of runner-up finishes, including in the last Reinforced Conference a couple of months back, were in total control from the onset and were never really threatened.

Ces Molina and Jovelyn Fernandez presided over the one-sided affair by dropping 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Gel Cayuna served as the glue that kept the team together with 16 excellent sets she spliced with five hits.

“Sobra happy sa naging performance ng team, but we know marami pa kami pwede ma execute ng maayos,” said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos. “Hopefully madala pa namin next games.”

For Molina, the team captain, their rigid training has started to bear fruit.

“So proud of the team, nag tre-training talaga araw araw,” said the former Most Valuable Player.

It was the first straight-set result of the conference after four four-set games and a couple of five-set duels.

Trisha Tubu paced the Foxies with 15 hits but none of her teammates ended up in double figures.

Disappointingly, popular Rachel Daquis and veteran libero Jheck Dionela did not play.

For Daquis, whose last club was incidentally Cignal, she said she would need to get back in game shape for her to finally make her return.

CIGNAL

FARM FRESH

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
