Special edition UAAP watches launched under new partnership

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 15, 2024 | 6:26pm
The UAAP and mWell partnered to launch special edition UAAP watches.
MANILA, Philippines -- As the saying goes, one can wear his heart on his sleeve.

A partnership by the UAAP and mWell gives passionate collegiate sports fans the opportunity to wear one’s school pride on his wrist.

The two sides on Friday partnered up to launch the special edition UAAP watches, which are styled with school logos and color-matching straps.

The agreement was signed at the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation’s boardroom in Pasig City Friday afternoon.

According to mWell and MPIC Chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan, the partnership “manifested from mutual drive to support the well-being of young people.”

“These special edition wearables – linked to the mWell platform – will equip students, athletes and the entire UAAP community with the tools to actively manage their health and reach peak performance,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

The watches come with advanced essential health features, which make them track physical activities.

For his part, UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag said that the UAAP is one with mWell “in promoting wellness and leading healthier lives in order to become a more formidable community committed to greatness.”

The watches could be connected to the mWell app, and could be bought online or on the mWell app eShop.

