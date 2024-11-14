^

Sports

Fired-up, rested Brownlee ready for Gilas duty — Cone

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 12:53pm
Fired-up, rested Brownlee ready for Gilas duty â Cone
Justin Brownlee (32)
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Expect a “motivated” performance from Justin Brownlee in Gilas Pilipinas’ campaign in the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, Gilas head coach Tim Cone said. 

Brownlee, who recently lost in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals for Cone’s Barangay Ginebra, is expected to play for Gilas as the naturalized player in both New Zealand and Hong Kong games next week. 

The six-game loss against the TNT Tropang Giga, as well as a few days’ rest, is expected to boost the beloved import, according to Cone. 

“I was just saying, I think you're all gonna see a really motivated Justin coming into this (game vs) New Zealand. He struggled, we all struggled in this series. People started thinking whether he had injuries or not. It was just a tough, long playoffs going through Meralco, San Miguel and then having to go against TNT and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson,” Cone told reporters Wednesday.

“I think Justin's gonna have about eight, nine days off before he gets back to work. That's gonna be a big breather for him. But after talking to him after the finals, he's highly motivated. And If you see Justin highly motivated? We've all seen him highly motivated in the past and what he could do,” he added. 

“So I don't think anybody really has anything to fear about Justin. He's ready, he'll be raring to go and I think he's gonna put up some real nice performances for the country coming up.” 

In the recent Governors’ Cup finals, Brownlee, averaged 19.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 42.9% field goal shooting against Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and the defensive-minded Tropang Giga. 

This is a far cry from Brownlee’s stellar performance in the eliminations and in the first two rounds of the playoffs. 

“I think the key was is that he just needed time to rest his body and his mind.

And, you know, eight, nine days doesn't seem like a lot of time. And it's not. I mean, but I think for Justin, it's enough. I know him well. I've known him for the last six, seven years. I see how he recovers and I think that he'll be primed,” Cone said. 

“So, you know, I'm motivated to bounce back. But even more so, Justin's motivated to bounce back. So I'm looking forward to that. I'm looking forward to having him. And like I said, when I have a motivated Justin, watch out,” he added.

Brownlee is one of two naturalized players in the 15-man pool. The other is big man Ange Kouame. 

According to the Asian Games gold medal coach, Kouame will step in for Brownlee, “if something… happens to Justin.” 

“He knows what’s asked for him and he’ll be part of the preparation, it’s important to have him a part of a program as much as possible. [But,] he will most likely not be in the lineup because we expect Justin to play in both games,” he said. 

Despite this, Kouame will be a key guy for the Philippines, as he will be able to “enhance everything we do,” and prepare big man June Mar Fajardo to play against bigger players. 

The Philippines will take on New Zealand on Thursday, November 21, and Hong Kong on Sunday, November 24.

GILAS PILIPINAS

JUSTIN BROWNLEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sotto, Edu doubtful for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Sotto, Edu doubtful for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas may be without two key big men for the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

Quiambao confirmed to play for Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

18 hours ago
La Salle star Kevin Quiambao will play for Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers despite...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers near top seeding; Knights eased out

Blazers near top seeding; Knights eased out

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
College of St. Benilde continued to make a case for top seeding in the Final Four as it downed San Beda, 70-62, yesterday...
Sports
fbtw

’Trotters put on a show

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s not supposed to be fierce competition on the hardcourt.
Sports
fbtw
Fortuna opens with 3-under 69 in Taiwan golf

Fortuna opens with 3-under 69 in Taiwan golf

13 hours ago
Unable to get untracked in a backside start, Mikha Fortuna unleashed a strong finishing kick, birdying the last two holes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mike Tyson, 58, back in ring to face YouTuber Paul

Mike Tyson, 58, back in ring to face YouTuber Paul

1 hour ago
Nearly 40 years after making his professional debut, and 19 years after being battered into retirement, a 58-year-old Mike...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

3 hours ago
Rory McIlroy gave himself an eight out of 10 for the 2024 season that promised much but delivered only two titles, but on...
Sports
fbtw
MVPSF taekwondo draws huge field

MVPSF taekwondo draws huge field

13 hours ago
The Philippine Taekwondo Association hopes to spot potential members of the national team when it stages the Smart/MVPSF National...
Sports
fbtw

Asics RnR listup still on

13 hours ago
Registration is still open for the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila, presented by AIA Vitality, set Nov. 23-24.
Sports
fbtw
EASL: Bolts rally to escape Busan KCC; Beermen routed

EASL: Bolts rally to escape Busan KCC; Beermen routed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts stormed from double digits down and squeaked past the Busan KCC Egis, 81-80, in the East Asia Super League...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with