Pampanga defends MPBL North title, books Dubai finals trip

The Pampanga Giant Lanterns, led by Coach Gov. Dennis Pineda (hoisting the trophy awarded by MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes), celebrate their second straight North Division championship.

MANILA, Philippines — Pampanga sprinted as San Juan sputtered in the homestretch, pushing the Giant Lanterns past the Knights, 81-73, and to their second straight North Division crown in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season on Monday at the overcrowded Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Unleashing a strong finishing kick, the Giant Lanterns held the Knights to two points while scoring 12, including the last six, to cut short the best-of-three series, 2-0, and stay on course of becoming the MPBL's first back-to-back national titlist.

The Giant Lanterns will be facing the winner of the South Division Finals between the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters and the Quezon Huskers.

As a bonus, the Giant Lanterns are already assured of a trip to Dubai, UAE, where the first two games of the MPBL National Finals will be held on December 1 and December 3.

Showing why he's the reigning Most Valuable Player, Pampanga's Justine Baltazar posted 24 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and two steals to earn the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors.

Other Giant Lanterns who delivered for Pampanga Coach Gov. Dennis Pineda were Archie Concepcion with 19 points and three rebounds; Encho Serrano with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals; Kurt Reyson with eight points — all in the first quarter — and Brandon Ramirez with seven points, nine rebounds and three steals.

With Baltazar and Ramirez patrolling the paint, the Giant Lanterns ruled the boards, 53-41, resulting in more second-chance points, 30-14.

San Juan coach and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada got 30 points and five assists from Orlan Wamar and also got some support with Nikko Panganiban chalking 10 points and four assists, Michael Malonzo seven points, eight rebounds and three assists; and Agem Miranda seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes awarded the championship trophy to Pineda and the Giant Lanterns, who duplicated their sweep of the Knights in last year's North Finals.

Hundreds of fans who could not go inside settled for watching the game at the giant LED screen beside the jam-packed venue.

The Giant Lanterns bunched 10 points to seize control at 60-57 before the third quarter ended at 60-59.

It was the 15th straight playoff victory by the Giant Lanterns since 2023 and their 13 straight win at home.

Baltazar said they wanted to end the series at their home court to rest longer for the best-of-five National Finals.

Powered by Wamar, San Juan surged ahead, 19-10, before Pampanga rallied, 20-21, behind Baltazar after the first quarter.

Wamar fired 14 points in that span, surpassing his 12-point output in Game One also won by Pampanga, 91-84, on Nov. 8 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Arvin Gamboa made 2-of-3 free throws with 0.8 seconds left to give San Juan a 39-32 lead at halftime.

The MPBL Playoffs continue with Game 2 of the South Division Finals between the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters and the Quezon Huskers at 7 p.m. at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Batangas prevailed in Game 1, 75-69, and needs only a repeat to clinch the division crown.