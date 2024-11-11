^

PSA Forum to tackle Mobile Legends M6 tilt, Go For Gold cycling race

Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 3:29pm
MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming MLBB M6 World Championship and what’s next in the Go For Gold Criterium Race Series are in store in the Tuesday, November 12, session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Keith Nino Medrano will accompany the two Philippine teams competing in the November 21 to December 15 meet in Malaysia in the weekly public sports program starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Filipino M6 delegates are composed of Fnatic Onic PH led by coach Tony “Ynot” Senedrin and player Cyric “Kingkong” Perez, and the Aurora MLBB of coach Aniel “Master the Basics” Jiandani and player Edward Jay "Edward" Dapadap.

Meanwhile, Go For Gold founder Jeremy Go make up the other half of the Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation (SMC), Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

Go will be discussing the next step for the Go For Gold Criterium Race Series which recently held a successful one-day bikathon in General Santos City.

The session is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

