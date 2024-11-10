^

Tigers retain focus amid physical game vs Red Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 10:57am
Tigers retain focus amid physical game vs Red Warriors
UST head coach Pido Jarencio
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Despite figuring in a physical battle against the University of the East Red Warriors on Wednesday evening, the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers are unfazed.

UST turned back a furious rally by UE to solidify their grip on the coveted fourth seed in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament, 76-67. 

The Tigers led by as much as 27 points, but saw their lead dwindle to just five in the fourth quarter.

It was a war between the two sides that had a playoff atmosphere, but it was not without heated moments. 

UE’s big man Precious Momowei was ejected in the fourth quarter after incurring two unsportsmanlike fouls — one in the second quarter on Mo Tounkara and the other in the fourth on Gelo Crisostomo – which left both players bloodied. 

After the game, UST head coach Pido Jarencio said that the physicality is expected as the season reaches its crescendo. 

“Basta ang team namin naka-focus. Alam naman nila yun from the start. Alam namin mangyayari kasi this is the second round. Mag-iiba ang laro, mag-iiba ang tema. Lahat gustong umakyat. Gustong pumasok sa Final Four. Lahat yan,” he told reporters.

“Basta sabi ko sa kanila, tumanggap lang tayo nang tumanggap. Basta ang importante, we play fair. Wala tayong masasaktan. Basta tayo, we’re going to play physical but not rough. Yun lang. Basta kami, nakahanda naman ang mga bata,” he added. 

He also joked that his players are capable of playing physical because “they came from the province.” 

“Wala naman. ‘Di naman nila iniintindi yun. Matitigas mukha nang mga yan kaya okay lang. Kasi mga probinsyano yan eh… Kaya kahit saktan mo mga mukha nyang mga yan, makikipagpalitan ng mukha yan. Wala na raw magbabago,” he quipped. 

“Okay naman tong mga to. Malalakas kumain ang mga ito. Litid, bulalo kaya malalakas ang katawan eh.” 

Momowei went to the locker room of the Espana-based squad after the game to apologize. After the gesture, he was applauded by the team. 

UST is now holding a 6-7 win-loss record, just behind the 6-6 UE squad for the third spot. 

The Tigers also earned a little wiggle room against the fifth-placed FEU Tamaraws (5-8), the sixth-place Adamson Soaring Falcons (4-7) and the seventh-placed National University Bulldogs (4-8). 

Despite this, the job is still far from over, UST’s Nic Cabanero said. 

Cabanero, who scored a season-high 27 points against the Red Warriors, said they still have to lock in during their final game of the season against a dangerous Adamson squad. 

“Just gonna do my job, kung anuman ang pinapagawa ng coaches and teammates sa akin, just willing to take the risk, everything. Gawin ko lang yung best ko every game. Yun nga, dapat hindi pa kami mag-celebrate kasi we still have a game against Adamson. So focus lang kami after this game,” he said.

UST’s final game of the eliminations will be on Saturday, 6:30 p.m., at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. 

