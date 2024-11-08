^

Sports

Hoey masters the elements, ties for lead with 67

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 12:27pm
Hoey masters the elements, ties for lead with 67
Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Rico Hoey defied the unforgiving winds that dominated the opening round of the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico, displaying a remarkable blend of power, accuracy and resilience.

The 29-year-old Filipino shot an impressive five-under 67 at the El Cardonal course in Diamante, Los Cabos, securing a first-round lead alongside Tom Whitney and Kevin Streelman in the FedExCup Fall tournament.

Hoey’s seven birdies, combined with his deft ability to brush off two bogeys, positioned him as one of the field’s strongest contenders in challenging conditions. His performance underscored his skill in navigating high-wind play — considered one of the toughest challenges in golf.

His game, sharpened by a steady growth trajectory over the season, has solidified him as a rising talent with the potential to become the first PGA Tour winner from the Philippines.

Defending champion Erik van Rooyen trailed closely with a four-under 68, while several Asian golfers, striving to secure their 2024 Tour cards, also battled fiercely to finish inside the top 125 of the FedExCup Fall rankings.

After a bumpy start to his rookie season, Hoey’s current ranking of 85th reflects a strong recovery. Following a stretch that saw him miss 10 cuts in his first 15 starts, he has since registered four Top-10 finishes, including a dramatic playoff at the ISCO Championship and a third-place finish at the Shriners Children’s Open.

With his debut season nearing a close, Hoey appears set to cement his position among the Tour’s elite newcomers.

Notably, Hoey’s first round at El Cardonal showcased his standout driving abilities, as he achieved the rare feat of hitting all 14 fairways. His reputation as one of the Tour’s most reliable drivers took on new weight as he skillfully managed a course designed by Tiger Woods.

His round was punctuated by a memorable chip-in birdie on the 11th, a difficult hole where wind gusts were especially disruptive. This shot was just one highlight of a back nine that saw him make a series of clutch shots that set him apart from the rest of the field.

“Starting on 10, I hit it to 12 feet and made that. And then chipped in on 11, so that was pretty cool; just kind of kept rolling from there,” said Hoey. He credits his caddie, Brian, with helping him execute his game plan and adjust to conditions with an approach that emphasized both accuracy and creativity.

Born in Manila, Hoey moved to the US, where he became a three-time All-American at the University of Southern California. He clinched his 2024 PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 30 of the Korn Ferry Tour last season, capturing seven top-10s, including a victory at the Visit Knoxville Open.

His performance in Mexico suggests he is adapting quickly to the challenges and opportunities of the Tour.

“I like the layout; it's fun, there are a lot of good holes that you have to drive well,” Hoey said of El Cardonal. “I just tried hitting it lower and luckily hit the right shots.”

Should he continue this form, Hoey, a former Junior World champion. stands poised to carry Filipino pride into PGA history. With his powerful driving, meticulous shot-making and poise, he could very well become a first-time winner — and a historic one at that — on the PGA Tour.

GOLF

RICO HOEY
