Zverev sets semis date with Rune

MANILA, Philippines — Alexander Zverev beat fierce rival Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters on Friday, while Holger Rune edged Alex de Minaur to keep alive his hopes of reaching the ATP Tour Finals.

Zverev’s 7-5, 6-4 win over Tsitsipas kept him in the running to claim his first title in Paris after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the 2020 championship match.

World number three Zverev – the highest-ranked player left in the draw – will face 2022 champion Rune in Saturday’s semifinal after the Dane overcame De Minaur 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Frenchman Ugo Humbert, who downed world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the Last 16, delighted the vocal home crowd by beating unseeded Australian Jordan Thompson 6-2, 7-6 (7/4).

Humbert meets Russian Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal.