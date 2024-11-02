^

Watson's ace fires up Indonesian Masters, but Lee pulls away

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 2, 2024 | 8:39pm
MANILA, Philippines — Despite previously saying that Asian courses don’t suit his style, Bubba Watson defied his own words on Saturday with a spectacular seven-under 65 at the Indonesian Masters. His bogey-free round at Royale Jakarta Golf Course, highlighted by a thrilling hole-in-one on the 170-yard 11th hole, propelled him into third place, sparking hopes of a late charge.

Watson’s journey to third wasn’t easy. He began the tournament with a modest 70 in the first round while familiarizing himself with the par-72 layout, then improved with a solid 67 on Friday.

But that still left him tied for 12th, trailing leader Richard Lee by eight strokes halfway through the $2-million Asian Tour/International Series event.

Saturday’s round, however, saw Watson at his best. His 33-32 card included the ace on No. 11 and helped him climb into the top three. Yet, as he made his move, Lee stayed calm under pressure, delivering a flawless 67 to keep his position at the top.

Despite a weather delay that halted play for nearly two hours, Lee showed unshakable composure, securing back-to-back birdies from Nos. 11 and 17 to sit comfortably at 21-under 195.

Lee’s consistency leaves him with a six-stroke cushion over Ahmad Baig, who also posted an impressive 65 to reach 201, with Watson close behind at 202.

John Catlin’s 68, Kieran Vincent’s 69, and first-round leader Jazz Janewattananond’s 71 positioned them all in a tie for fourth at 203.

Meanwhile, Miguel Tabuena moved up to a share of 23rd after carding a 69 for an eight-under total of 208. Though he gained ground, Tabuena, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, couldn’t convert opportunities on the front nine, ending with a string of pars despite hitting all greens in regulation and just two missed fairways.

Justin Quiban’s round saw ups and downs with four birdies countered by three bogeys, leaving him tied for 31st at 209.

But Angelo Que, after an excellent start in the first two rounds with 66 and 69, stumbled early on moving day with three bogeys in his first five holes. Though he managed a birdie on the 11th, a double-bogey on the par-5 12th and another bogey on the 17th after the rain delay dropped him to 47th with a 76.

As the tournament heads into its final round, all eyes are on Lee, who remains the frontrunner with an impressive lead. But Watson’s resurgence and his ace have injected excitement into the Indonesian Masters, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

