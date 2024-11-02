Davis drops 38 points as Lakers repel Raptors

TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 1: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up ahead of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on November 1, 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

MANILA, Philippines -- Anthony Davis erupted for 38 points to power the Los Angeles Lakers over the gutsy Toronto Raptors, 131-125, Saturday morning (Manila time) at the Scotiabank Arena in Ontario.

Davis finished with 38 points on an efficient 14-of-20 shooting from the field to go with 12 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two steals.

LeBron James added 27 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, while Austin Reaves had 20 markers.

The Lakers led by a huge margin right from the get-go, taking a 26-point lead, 45-19, early in the second quarter.

But the Raptors, led by Chris Boucher and RJ Barrett, were able to cut the lead to single digits, 88-97, late in the third.

Barrett continued to try and pull Toronto back into it, as his and-one made it 98-104 with 8:32 remaining.

But a quick 5-0 blitz after a pair of Max Christie free throws and a 3-pointer by Rui Hachimura made it an 11 point lead anew, 109-98.

However, timely 3-pointers by Barrett and Gradey Dick cut the lead to just six once again, but free throws by Davis and Austin Reaves iced the game for the Lakers.

D’Angelo Russell backstopped with 19 points for the Lakers.

Barrett spearheaded the Raptors with 33 points, 12 assists and five rebounds, while Dick had 31.

The Lakers rose to 4-2 in the season, while the Raptors dropped their fourth straight game to 1-5.

Over in Ohio, the Cleveland Cavaliers remained unscathed with a 120-109 win over the Orlando Magic behind 25 points from Darius Garland.

Donovan Mitchell added 22 markers, while Evan Mobley had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cavs are now holding a 6-0 record, while the Magic is at an identical 3-3.

The New York Knicks also defeated the Detroit Pistons, 128-98; the Boston Celtics drubbed the Charlotte Hornets, 124-109; the Brooklyn Nets shot the lights out to tame the Chicago Bulls, 120-112; the Sacramento Kings invaded the Atlanta Hawks at home, 123-115; and the depleted New Orleans Pelicans shocked the Indiana Pacers, 125-118.