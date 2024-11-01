Cansino credits time with UP for promising PBA rookie year

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Bolts rookie CJ Cansino has credited the promising start to his PBA career to the winning mentality he developed during his time with the University of the Philippines in the UAAP.

Cansino showed flashes of offensive brilliance in his first conference in the PBA. He cited his time with the UP Fighting Maroons for this.

The Bolts guard, who was in attendance during the UAAP’s “Battle of Katipunan” between his alma mater and Ateneo last Wednesday, October 30, lauded the system of Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde, which Cansino claims he adopted in his game as a pro.

“Pinakanadala ko is ‘yung winning mentality ng UP. Alam mo ‘yun, ‘yung kahit anong mangyari, solution mindset pa din. So ngayon sa PBA, happy ako na ‘yung system ni coach Gold [Monterverde], hindi malayo kay coach Nenad [Vucinic]," Cansino said.

"So alam mo na ‘yung mga players sa UP ‘pag nakapaglaro sila sa PBA, maraming maraming matututunan,” he added.

The 25-year-old bared that the transition from college was not that all smooth, but the UP-esque culture at Meralco helped welcome him.

“Unang na sa lahat hindi madali ‘yung naging transition from college to PBA pero dahil sa culture ng Meralco na hindi nagkakalayo dito sa UP…’yung culture kasi nila very welcoming eh,” he said.

“So sobrang tuwang tuwa ako na winelcome nila ako nang todo, hindi ako nahirapan magtransition to pro dahil sa mga tulong nila [Chris] Newsome, Bong Quinto, Allein Maliksi. Pero naging smooth din lahat, pero may mga challenges na dumadating and andoon ‘yung mga kuya ko,” he said.

The 6-foot-2 guard won a UAAP championship Season 84 — the Fighting Maroons’ first collegiate crown since 1986.

Cansino played for University of Santo Tomas before transferring to UP.

He then joined the Iloilo United Royals in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, after which he was drafted 11th overall by Meralco in the PBA Season 49 Draft. — Brent Sagre, intern