World's top surfers converge at Qualifying Series 5000 in Siargao

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 2:59pm
World's top surfers converge at Qualifying Series 5000 in Siargao

MANILA, Philippines -- More than 250 surfers from 17 countries are in the Philippines as the first-ever World Surf League Qualifying Series 5000 kicked off this weekend.

The 28th Siargao international Surfing Cup (SISC) opened last Saturday, October 26, at one of the most famous surfing destinations in the world. The competition will run until November 4.

The event drew in elite surfers from all over the world.

According to Surigao del Norte Rep. Bingo Matugas, the QS5000 event shows just how huge the development of Siargao was from its early days.

“Our journey — carving the first road to Cloud 9 to hosting this QS5000 event — symbolizes the enduring strength and resilience of the Siargaonon spirit,” Matugas said.

The SISC was established back in 1994, evolving from merely a local competition to one of the largest international surfing tournaments in the country.

The men’s round of 32 is currently underway as of press time, with several Filipinos barging into the next round.

SURFING
