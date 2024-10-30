^

Sports

Que joins Tabuena, Quiban as Indonesian Masters unwraps

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 1:19pm
Que joins Tabuena, Quiban as Indonesian Masters unwraps
Miguel Tabuena (left) and Angelo Que
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que is set to make a strong return to the Asian Tour following his impressive performance in the Philippine Golf Tour, where he secured second place in the Order of Merit. Que is now aiming for a high finish in the Indonesian Masters, which gets under way on Thursday.

The $2-million tournament, part of the International Series — a stepping stone to the LIV Golf League — will take place at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club. The event boasts an elite lineup, including two-time US Masters champion Bubba Watson and 11-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar, who has claimed more than half of his victories in Indonesia.

Que, drawn for a 12 p.m. start on Hole 10, will be joined by Marcus Fraser and Rory Hie.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipinos Miguel Tabuena and Justin Quiban have early and afternoon tee times, at 6:40 a.m. on No. 10, and 12:30 p.m. on No. 1, respectively.

Tabuena, who narrowly missed a Top 10 finish last week at the IS Thailand by tying for 12th, hopes to kick off his Indonesian Masters campaign with a competitive round alongside Wade Ormsby and Richard Lee.

The ICTSI-backed golfer, who has secured three Top 5 finishes across 15 Asian Tour and International Series events this season, is positioned to get a close look at Watson’s play, with the left-handed 12-time PGA Tour winner teeing off just two groups behind him at 7 a.m.

Making his debut in Indonesia, Watson will be paired with current Order of Merit leader John Catlin and Thai star Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

However, the American has set modest expectations for the Indonesian Masters, acknowledging that Asian courses don’t naturally suit his playing style.

"Golf in Asia is a bit different — the greens are smaller, the fairways are narrower and tighter. It’s a different kind of golf from what we’re used to," he said. "In America, we have bigger courses where you can hit driver in a lot of places.”

“But in Asia, there are some tricky holes, and that’s not how I grew up playing. I hit driver everywhere, but here, the golf course always seems to get the best of me," he added.

Reflecting on last year’s results, Watson admitted the challenge of matching such scores.

"The winning score last year was 24-under, and I thought, ‘I’m not sure I can get to 24-under,’" he said, acknowledging the tough competition ahead.

Meantime, Quiban, coming off a respectable tie for 31st in Thailand, will take on Jordan Zunic and Yeongsu Kim. Despite a late three-putt that led to two other bogeys, Quiban's performance is a testament to his improving form. With three Philippine Golf Tour titles under his belt, he is on the brink of achieving a breakthrough in an international event.

