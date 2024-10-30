Quimbao's scoring prowess inspires FEU rookie Pre in pulling off own career game

MANILA Philippines — Reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao’s offensive explosion inspired Far Eastern University rookie Veejay Pre in his own career scoring night in the Tamaraw’s 79-70 loss to University of Santo Tomas last Sunday, October 27.

Pre finished with a career-high 31 points against the Growling Tigers in their UAAP Season 87 second-round tussle — the most by a rookie since RJ Abarrientos’ 33 points in his lone UAAP season a few years back.

However, Pre’s scoring outburst went for naught as the Tamaraws fell short and snapped their two-game winning streak.

After the game, Pre tipped his hat to La Salle star Quiambao, who exploded for a career-high 33 points himself in the Green Archers’ 80-65 win over Ateneo last Saturday, October 26.

“Kagabi bago ako matulog, pinapanood ko yung highlights niya tapos sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘kaya ko rin kaya yan?’,” said Pre, who shot 11-of-17 from the field to go with 14 boards.

The 6-foot-5 rookie and Quiambao share similarities in their game, as both are stretch forwards who can score in bunches.

Through 10 games this season, Pre is second in scoring for the Tamaraws, averaging 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, which makes him one of the top rookies this season.

The FEU freshman said that it took time before he got to adjust his play from high school to college.

“Unang-una, napakalaking difference nang galing ka sa high school and galing sa college. Yun nag-adjust ako. Offseason andon yung mga kuya ko and buti maaga dumating si coach Sean, na-adopt namin yung season niya and ‘yan. Process lang,” he said.

And despite the loss that saw them drop to a three-way tie with the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the Adamson Soaring Falcons who hold identical 3-7 records, Pre lauded his teammates for fighting until the buzzer, even though Jorick Bautista and Mohammed Konateh were not a hundred percent during the game.

“Masasabi ko lang ay syempre masaya pa rin even if yung mga kuya namin may sakit like sina Mo and kuya Jorick… and at least lumaban kami and yun sabi samin ng mga coaches namin na wag namin isipin ‘yon and tuloy tuloy lang and laban lang kami hanggang dulo,” Pre said.

The Morayta-based squad will look forward to bounce back when they face Quiambao and the rest of the defending champions on November 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena. — Brent Sagre, intern