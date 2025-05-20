Tenorio underscores homecourt edge for Gilas Youth in U-16 SEABA Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — Homecourt advantage is the key as debuting mentor LA Tenorio and the Gilas Pilipinas youth hosts their regional neighbors in the 2025 FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers starting on Saturday until May 30 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

“We still have a lot of work to do but our team is excited to play in our homecourt. I hope the fans show their support to the kids and watch live because they really deserve it,” said Tenorio, who will be joined by Ginebra deputy Richard del Rosario and his former Gilas teammate Gabe Norwood of Rain or Shine in his coaching staff.

A bona fide Gilas since high school, Tenorio gets the lead the ship this time around and at home for a sweet bonus, with a sole focus on steering the Philippine youth program after being relegated by PBA mother ball club Barangay Ginebra to unrestricted free agency list in the offseason.

Now a full-time coach, the 40-year-old floor general is ready to rock and roll with his stacked 18-man roster from the UAAP, NCAA and nationwide tryouts by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Gilas takes on Vietnam on Saturday for the opener followed by duels against Thailand Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia with hopes of finishing in the Top 2 for the championship round and a seat in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Mongolia in August.

Leading the squad is UAAP junior high school Finals Most Valuable Player Gab delos Reyes, who delivered UE’s first basketball title since 1985 after a win over Santo Tomas to win Season 87.

His Junior Red Warriors teammates Brian Orca, Goodluck Okebata and Jolo Pascual are also in the fray along with Mythical Five members Andwele Cabañero of Santo Tomas and Jhustin Hallare of University of the Philippines-Integrated School as well as Clark Khobuntin of National University Nazareth School, Chris Paul Miranda and Prince Cariño of Far Eastern University-Diliman.

Cariño is the tallest Batang Gilas at 6-foot-7, manning Tenorio’s frontline in a bid to replicate Gilas’ SEABA sweep and a FIBA Asia qualification in 2023 under the watch of Josh Reyes.

Gilas then went on to place fourth in the FIBA Asia to qualify in the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup after six years since the golden batch of AJ Edu, Carl Tamayo and Kai Sotto In 2018.

Tenorio, known for his role in the lethal three-guard combo with Jimmy Alapag and Jayson Castro in Gilas’ heydays in the 2010s marked by Jones Cup championship in 2012, is eyeing the same feat starting with a SEABA success.

Completing his 18-man pool that will be trimmed down to Final 12 before the opener are Rajver Sidhu (Lyceum), Ethan David Tan-Chi (Faith Academy), Everaigne Cruz (San Sebastian), Jeremiah Antolin (St. Augustine Institute of Pampanga), Jhello Lumague (Letran), John Restificar (Perpetual), Sacred Toring (NUNS), Samuel Esomchi (La Salle-Greenhills) and Travis Pascual (Santolan High School).