ONIC x Nine Lives rules MDL Philippines Season 5

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2025 | 10:51am
ONIC x Nine Lives rules MDL Philippines Season 5
After a disappointing ninth-place finish in Season 4, ONL roared back with a vengeance, capping off its redemption arc with a dominant playoff run en route to its first-ever MDL title.
MDL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – ONIC x Nine Lives (ONL), ONIC Philippines’ Mobile Legends Development League (MDL) team, overpowered Aurora Hunters for the MDL Season 5 crown, 4-1, in the grand finals held at the GH Mall East Wing Atrium in San Juan City last Sunday.

After a disappointing ninth-place finish in Season 4, ONL roared back with a vengeance, capping off its redemption arc with a dominant playoff run en route to its first-ever MDL title.

The team set the tone early in the best-of-seven series, with jungler Alejandro “Kayn” Sombilon leading the charge in Game 1 with a 9/4/6 performance on Lukas. His performance helped ONL secure nearly every major objective and close out the opener in under 14 minutes.

Aurora Hunters, however, responded swiftly in Game 2 with goldlaner Michael “Atams” Eusebio on Granger and jungler John Derick “Lalush” Ochate on Joy, tying the series with a clean 14-minute win.

But ONL quickly regained control in Game 3. A pivotal pickoff by Lance “Lansu” Misa’s Chou on Ochate’s X.Borg sparked a decisive teamfight, allowing Miguel “Sionnn” Alcantara’s Zhuxin to secure a maniac, which putting ONL back in the driver’s seat.

Game 4 saw Aurora threaten a comeback after an early four-man pickoff, but ONL’s resilience stood out. Sombilon’s Suyou secured a crucial lord in the 18th minute, swinging the momentum and pushing ONL to match point.

In the final game, ONL’s crowd-control-heavy draft, anchored by a midlane Kimmy, overwhelmed Aurora with a wipeout by the ninth minute and a clean lord take at 14 minutes for the MDL title.

ONL thus walked away with the championship trophy and a $6,000 prize, with Sombilon being named Finals Most Valuable Player for his consistent and clutch performances throughout the series.

Aurora Hunters, which went winless in Season 4, settled for a $3,000 runner-up prize after an impressive turnaround campaign.

ONL lso dominated the individual awards, with Alcantara being named Regular Season MVP, Mico “Nosia” Guevarra taking Rookie of the Season, and Sombilon being crowned Most Improved Player. Alcantara, Misa, and John Carlo “Caloy” Roma were selected to the All-Star Team, alongside Smart Omega NEOS standouts John Paul “H2WO” Salonga and Christian “West” Mangabay.

