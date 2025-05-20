High school prospect Lebron Jhames Daep debuts for Green Archers

Lebron Jhames Daep, an Albay pride, is coming off a historic high school stint with the Junior Altas after claiming both the NCAA Season 100 MVP and Finals MVP honors.

MANILA, Philippines — Teen sensation Lebron Jhames Daep debuted as the newest Green Archer right away, just hours after committing collegiate play to UAAP powerhouse La Salle from his high school alma mater Perpetual in the NCAA.

Wasting no time in his collegiate transition, the country’s No. 2 high school player suited up for Taft with four points and three rebounds in La Salle’s emphatic 65-47 win over Adamson in the opener of the 2025 Filoil Preseason Cup on Monday night at the Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

The 6-foot-7 Daep played only 15 minutes, slowly but surely integrating himself to the system of La Salle mentor Topex Robinson for his first collegiate season after an illustrious high school run with Perpetual.

Robinson, hours before the game, himself formally welcomed Daep to La Salle from a Perpetual during a commitment turnover meeting with University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Vice President for Sports Anton Tamayo.

“With gratitude and pride, we celebrate this milestone with Lebron and remain confident that he will carry the Perpetualite Legacy with honor and heart,” Perpetual said in an announcement.

Daep, an Albay pride, is coming off a historic high school stint with the Junior Altas after claiming both the NCAA Season 100 Most Valuable Player and Finals MVP honors.

He registered 13.0 points, 11,66 rebounds and 2.66 steals in the finals as Perpetual trounced St. Benilde in Game 3, 101-67, to deliver the school’s first-ever basketball title — either in juniors or seniors play — since joining the league in 1984.

Throughout the season, he tallied 15.44 points, 8.33 rebounds, 1.78 steals 1.33 assists and 1.0 block to also make the Mythical and Defensive Teams while becoming the second straight Season MVP for the Junior Altas after Amiel Acido last season.

Daep, who’s only behind La Salle’s Kieffer Alas in the NBTC national high school rankings, also replicated the feat of San Beda’s Baser Amer as the NCAA Season and Finals MVP in 2010.

And with La Salle, he’s about to spread his wings wider and higher at a perfect time of filling the forward position left by two-time MVP Kevin Quiambao, who’s now in the Japan B. League with the Goyang Sono Skygunners.

It will also help that Daep will be under the wings of Robinson, a former teammate of his dad Rommel during San Sebastian’s NCAA reign for five straight seasons in the 1990s.

Daep served as the captain in the Golden Stags’ last two title with then rising start Robinson to complete a rare five-peat.

Now, Robinson gets to mentor the second-generation Daep as La Salle ushers in a new era with Quiambao and seeks redemption after bowing to University of the Philippines in Season 87.