^

Sports

High school prospect Lebron Jhames Daep debuts for Green Archers

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 20, 2025 | 2:30pm
High school prospect Lebron Jhames Daep debuts for Green Archers
Lebron Jhames Daep, an Albay pride, is coming off a historic high school stint with the Junior Altas after claiming both the NCAA Season 100 MVP and Finals MVP honors.
NCAA Philippines / GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — Teen sensation Lebron Jhames Daep debuted as the newest Green Archer right away, just hours after committing collegiate play to UAAP powerhouse La Salle from his high school alma mater Perpetual in the NCAA. 

Wasting no time in his collegiate transition, the country’s No. 2 high school player suited up for Taft with four points and three rebounds in La Salle’s emphatic 65-47 win over Adamson in the opener of the 2025 Filoil Preseason Cup on Monday night at the Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan. 

The 6-foot-7 Daep played only 15 minutes, slowly but surely integrating himself to the system of La Salle mentor Topex Robinson for his first collegiate season after an illustrious high school run with Perpetual. 

Robinson, hours before the game, himself formally welcomed Daep to La Salle from a Perpetual during a commitment turnover meeting with University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Vice President for Sports Anton Tamayo. 

“With gratitude and pride, we celebrate this milestone with Lebron and remain confident that he will carry the Perpetualite Legacy with honor and heart,” Perpetual said in an announcement. 

Daep, an Albay pride, is coming off a historic high school stint with the Junior Altas after claiming both the NCAA Season 100 Most Valuable Player and Finals MVP honors. 

He registered 13.0 points, 11,66 rebounds and 2.66 steals in the finals as Perpetual trounced St. Benilde in Game 3, 101-67, to deliver the school’s first-ever basketball title — either in juniors or seniors play — since joining the league in 1984. 

Throughout the season, he tallied 15.44 points, 8.33 rebounds, 1.78 steals 1.33 assists and 1.0 block to also make the Mythical and Defensive Teams while becoming the second straight Season MVP for the Junior Altas after Amiel Acido last season. 

Daep, who’s only behind La Salle’s Kieffer Alas in the NBTC national high school rankings, also replicated the feat of San Beda’s Baser Amer as the NCAA Season and Finals MVP in 2010. 

And with La Salle, he’s about to spread his wings wider and higher at a perfect time of filling the forward position left by two-time MVP Kevin Quiambao, who’s now in the Japan B. League with the Goyang Sono Skygunners. 

It will also help that Daep will be under the wings of Robinson, a former teammate of his dad Rommel during San Sebastian’s NCAA reign for five straight seasons in the 1990s. 

Daep served as the captain in the Golden Stags’ last two title with then rising start Robinson to complete a rare five-peat. 

Now, Robinson gets to mentor the second-generation Daep as La Salle ushers in a new era with Quiambao and seeks redemption after bowing to University of the Philippines in Season 87.

BASKETBALL

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

LEBRON JHAMES DAEP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kristian Porter announces departure from Ateneo

Kristian Porter announces departure from Ateneo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Ateneo forward Kristian Porter is leaving the Blue Eagles’ nest after one season.
Sports
fbtw
Who is Mario Barrios?

Who is Mario Barrios?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
There is no official announcement but the boxing world is buzzing with talk that Manny Pacquiao is coming back from retirement...
Sports
fbtw
Caloocan upsets Pampanga in MPBL

Caloocan upsets Pampanga in MPBL

3 hours ago
Caloocan Batang Kankaloo proved steady under pressure and stunned Pampanga, 90-87, on Tuesday in the Manny Pacquiao presents...
Sports
fbtw
Assertive Santillan of Rain or Shine gains PBA weekly player honors

Assertive Santillan of Rain or Shine gains PBA weekly player honors

5 hours ago
Santi Santillan is making sure he remains a major part in Rain or Shine’s scheme of things, especially now that the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ONIC x Nine Lives rules MDL Philippines Season 5

ONIC x Nine Lives rules MDL Philippines Season 5

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
ONIC x Nine Lives (ONL), ONIC Philippines’ Mobile Legends Development League (MDL) team, overpowered Aurora Hunters...
Sports
fbtw
Ballon d'Or to be awarded on Sept. 22

Ballon d'Or to be awarded on Sept. 22

6 hours ago
The Ballon d'Or award ceremony will take place on September 22 this year and the number of awards for women and men will...
Sports
fbtw
Pacman in LA to announce ring return

Pacman in LA to announce ring return

By Dino Maragay | 16 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao, now 46 years old and who last fought professionally four years ago, is about to officially announce his boxing...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi holds clinic at Royal Northwoods

Malixi holds clinic at Royal Northwoods

16 hours ago
It’s all systems go for reigning US Women’s Amateur and US Girls Junior Champion Rianne Malixi’s The Big...
Sports
fbtw
SMB guard going places with Guam quintet

SMB guard going places with Guam quintet

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Like his San Miguel Beer teammates June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez with Gilas Pilipinas, Jericho Cruz is looking ahead to a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with